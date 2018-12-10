Smart retirees downsizing to apartment simplicity

Col Walter has downsized his home to an apartment on McLeod Street in the Cairns CBD. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

COL Walters, like many retirees, made the move to an apartment in Cairns' CBD drawn by a mix of lifestyle factors.

He and his wife moved into their McLeod St unit about eight years ago when the family home became too big and cumbersome.

"We are in town near all the services - the hospital, there is shopping, it's a good lifestyle, a lovely lifestyle," Mr Walter said.

"We have a great view over the city and we get on well with the neighbours. I have intern doctors one side of me, and people from the Tablelands.

"The whole complex is very good. There are not a lot of rentals, the units are mostly owner-occupied.

"We also don't have to do the yard anymore, it is very low maintenance."

But Mr Walter said having lived in a ground-floor home for all his life, being high above the city was something that took time to get used to.

New unit developments such as Nova City on Spence St and Crystalbrook Collection Bailey project on Abbott St are set to boost the number of units available in the city from late next year.