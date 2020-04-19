Menu
Subscribe
Dozens fined, sent to quarantine in police blitz

by Chris Clarke
19th Apr 2020 3:33 PM
SEVENTY people were issued with fines by police for breaching COVID-19 directions in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures from Queensland Police Service show more than $70,000 in fines were issued on Saturday.

Officers can issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for businesses that fail to abide by the health directions.

In the same period, police conducted 29 compliance checks on people in quarantine, while 2698 vehicles were intercepted at the Queensland border with 11 turned away.

Of those, 131 people at the border were directed into quarantine.

Seventy-three people out of 387 people were directed into quarantine at domestic airports.

"An integral part of the QPS response is to ensure compliance with directions, particularly around self-isolation, state borders, non-essential business activity, home confinement, movement and gathering," QPS said in a statement.

Originally published as Dozens fined, sent to quarantine in police blitz

