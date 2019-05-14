Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The school’s sick bay facilities were overwhelmed in the aftermath of the injections. File photo
The school’s sick bay facilities were overwhelmed in the aftermath of the injections. File photo
Health

Students sick after 'bad batch of vaccinations'

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
14th May 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of students from one of the Gold Coast's top high schools have been struck down after a suspected bad batch of vaccinations administered the day before the NAPLAN tests.

Students at Marymount College at Burleigh Heads were given vaccinations of tetanus and rubella on Monday with dozens suffering allergic reactions requiring medical attention.

Many went home sick and some had still not recovered by this morning - the day of critical NAPLAN tests.

Parents have told The Courier-Mail that the school's sick bay facilities were overwhelmed and some kids were left waiting in hallways while others called their parents to take them to medical centres.

Comment was being sought from Marymount College and Gold Coast Health.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks education medication naplan students vaccinations

Top Stories

    Airlie maritime education centre's $2.5m boost

    Airlie maritime education centre's $2.5m boost

    Politics Dawson MP George Christensen has announced a $2.5 million commitment to help build a dedicated maritime education centre in Airlie Beach.

    • 14th May 2019 11:09 AM
    Single vehicle accident in the Whitsundays

    Single vehicle accident in the Whitsundays

    News Emergency services are at the scene.

    • 14th May 2019 11:00 AM
    Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    premium_icon Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    Crime Woman sentenced for locking onto coal loading trestle

    LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now

    LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now

    Careers The latest list of 11 available jobs based right here.