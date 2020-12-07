Dozers brought in to fight blaze at Midge Point

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, including Rural Fire Service crews, contained a 20ha vegetation fire at Hay Point on Tuesday November 24. Generic QFES, RFS, firefighter. Picture: Zizi Averill

UPDATE 4.45PM: Firefighters are now bringing in a dozer to try and control a fire at Midge Point that began over the weekend.

Crews first arrived at the grassfire at Bundensen Ave about 4pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the dozer would be used to build firebreaks in order to trap the fire which had changed direction since firefighting efforts began.

“The crew arrived this morning …. to dampen down some hot spots and inspect the firebreaks,” the QFES spokeswoman said.

She said crews had put in firebreaks on several sides as well as backburned on the southern side and the north-western side of the fire.

“They’re coming at it from all angles essentially,” she said.

A QFES update said the bushfire was not currently posing a threat to property.

“Firefighters are working to control the blaze and will monitor it overnight,” the update stated.

“Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.”

EARLIER 5.45PM SUNDAY: Five firefighting crews are working to contain a blaze north of Mackay at Midge Point.

The grassfire is near Bundensen Ave and is understood to be close to two homes.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to the scene alongside firefighters about 4pm.

It is understood the fire may have been deliberately lit with suspicious activity spotted in the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said crews were extinguishing the northeastern and south-eastern sides of the fire about 5pm.