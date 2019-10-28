Menu
Chiropractor Bernard Nadolny is in hot water for illegally medically diagnosing pets.
Crime

'Dr Dolittle' chiro guilty of medically diagnosing animals

by Ben Harvy
28th Oct 2019 12:41 PM
An animal chiropractor dubbed "Dr Dolittle" has been found guilty of medically diagnosing pets when he was not qualified to do so.

Dr Bernard Nadolny, 66, turned to his supporters and called the verdict "bulls**t" and "unbelievable", after he was found guilty of treating an animal for fee or reward in the Christies Beach Magistrates court on Monday

Magistrate Brian Nitschke told the court he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt for six of the seven charges. Dr Nadolny was found not guilty on one count.

Mr Nitschke's judgment was not read to the court.

The Veterinary Surgeons Board of SA started legal action against Dr Nadolny, who is a qualified chiropractor for humans and animals, in 2017 because he diagnosed pets he was treating with chiropractic services.

Bernard Nadolny outside Christies Beach Magistrates court on Monday. Picture: AAP / David Mariuz
Bernard Nadolny outside Christies Beach Magistrates court on Monday. Picture: AAP / David Mariuz

Medical diagnosis must be made by a veterinarian.

Lawyer Joana Fuller, for Dr Nadolny, previously told the court her client took radiographs, offered advice and massaged animals - but argued these acts should not be considered as providing treatment or making a diagnosis.

She said his actions were "precursors" to a diagnosis.

Outside court, Dr Nadolny said he was still able to treat animals.

"Yeah I can … according to the law I can treat them with a referral," he said.

"I think (the findings are) just a trivial thing, but anyway, it's the law.

"I need to study the judgment … we'll go from there."

Sentencing submissions will be heard at Elizabeth Magistrates Court on November 29.

