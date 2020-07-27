‘Dragon girl’ flaunts new body modification

A woman who went blind for three weeks after tattooing her eyeballs has undergone another body modification.

Amber Luke, 25, vowed not to have any major alterations made to her body after temporarily losing her sight last year when she had a painful procedure to turn her eyeballs aqua blue.

The Central Coast woman has spent more than $37,000 covering her body in inkings, including more than 200 tattoos, having her tongue split and implants to make her ears pointed.

Now Amber has taken to social media to show off her new "stretched" earlobes, revealing they are now 32mm wide.

To celebrate, she adorned her ears with huge sparkly earrings on Instagram Stories, writing: "Finally hit 32mm!"

Amber Luke is covered from head to toe with inkings, spending almost $40,000 on the designs. Picture: Instagram/ambs_luke09

Amber, who is a professional body piercer, spoke out last year about her 40-minute eye procedure that she described as like "having 10 pieces of glass rubbed in my eye".

"Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball. If your eyeball procedure's done correctly, you're not supposed to go blind at all," she said.

"I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal."

She also said she hopes to fully cover her body with tattoos by March 2020 - but won't be getting any more extreme modifications done.

"I don't plan on getting any more body modifications that are extreme in that manner. So no more tongue splitting, no more eyeball tattooing," Amber said.

She previously had her eyeballs tattooed last year, revealing the procedure left her blind for three weeks. Picture: Instagram/ambs_luke09

Amber's mum Vikki said she broke down in tears when her daughter got the blue ink tattooed on her eyeballs.

Vikki added: "Where do I start? I cried. I said a few choice words as anyone would. 'Why would you do that to yourself, knowing that there is a danger to it?'

"As we know as the parents, some kids will just do what they want to do, regardless of what we say.

"But I brought her into the world with the best skills that I could give, the best that I could give her it's just for me to be there and go along the journey with her. And prop her up, and love her.

Amber - who is known as "Dragon Girl" - has built up a loyal following on Instagram where she recently shared two jaw-dropping photos from before her body was covered in ink.

Alongside it she wrote that there was five years difference between the two pictures, describing in detail the negative attention she received for the "floating neck" tattoo that was the first of many inkings she's gone on to have.

Five years ago Amber looked very different. Picture: Instagram/ambs_luke09

"I decided at 20 to say 'F**k ya'll, I'm getting what I want too' and I went for it. Society is so full of hatred and invalid opinions of you and what you look like," she said.

Amber, who also has had her teeth filed into "fangs", went to America to ramp up her look, stating they are sharp enough to pierce through skin - something she finds incredibly "pleasing".

And while she's often met with mixed reactions from strangers, with many often trolling her and leaving horrible comments, Amber isn't fazed by what other people think.

She first started having issues with her body when she was 14, after being diagnosed with depression, and developed her bizarre fascination with extreme modifications at 16.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Dragon girl' flaunts new body modification

Amber Luke is known for her many body tattoos that earnt her the nickname ‘Dragon girl’. Picture: Instagram/ambs_luke09