Dragon Girl porn latest frontier for kids’ charity

The founder of an anti-bullying children's charity exposed as a domestic violence offender has started an OnlyFans account where he has posted a pornographic "collaboration" with convicted drug trafficker Amber "Blue Eyes White Dragon" Luke.

Conan Visser claims he will use his OnlyFans cash to push his anti-bullying message "into a new space and bigger audience to help more people" via his new "social enterprise".

Visser, who started the I Can I Will charity, last year pleaded guilty to domestic violence offences, including assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, after attacking a former girlfriend in 2018.

He admitted to choking and slapping the woman after jumping her fence and forcing his way into her home as she slept.

His guilty pleas prompted other women to come forward and tell their stories.

He was given a year-long sentence to be served in the community.

Visser would often give motivational talks to young children at Queensland schools where he'd spruik his charity and its anti-bullying message.

“Blue Eyes White Dragon” Instagram-model Amber Breeana Luke leaves the District Court in Brisbane where she was facing drugs charges. Picture: Dan Peled.

He is now using his Instagram page to promote both his pornography and his anti-bullying message, including one post where he gives advice to "helicopter parents" about raising resilient children and not kids who are "entitled".

Visser does not have children himself.

Following the domestic violence case, The Courier-Mail revealed Visser was also being investigated by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation over allegations he sold $40 raffle tickets through his charity but failed to deliver on a prize - an Audi A7.

Visser has denied wrongdoing.

Now, the so-called anti-bullying advocate has been creating bizarre content for his OnlyFans account, with the first video showing him being faux-kidnapped as a birthday surprise that ends with him being thrown into bed with the heavily-tattooed drug trafficker Luke, who calls herself "Blue Eyes White Dragon".

Body modification enthusiast Amber Breeana Luke spent $120k on transforming herself. She is waiting to be sentenced for drug trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

Luke is yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a raft of drug charges.

Visser's charity, which he says he has "wound up" once featured the likes of Tammy Hebrow and boxing champion Jeff Horn as ambassadors.

Visser announced via his Instagram that he had started an OnlyFans account to fund the "I Can I Will Show" which he says is a "social entity" rather than a charity and hopes to show people "how to deal with adversity/challenges/bullies for mental health and suicide prevention".

"Special guests coming for fantasy's (sic) on bikes," his OnlyFans page promises.

"I never want to be held to the impossible high standard of a charity CEO ever again," he wrote.

"I want the freedom to make money and make a difference the way I want and know is best.

"I'm so pumped about the crazy stuff we have scheduled for the coming weeks.

"I'm not going to tell you exactly what it is, but I've been working on it for a while and it won't disappoint.

"It's certainly not for everyone, but it is for a lot of people … and I promise it's going to be worth it.

Conan Visser who runs a children's charity leaves the Brisbane District Court.

"I've heard people say that I failed … I need to be clear … I SUCCEEDED IN EVERYTHING THAT MATTERED AND WHAT I SET OUT TO DO … CHANGE AND SAVE LIVES. I f … killed it."

When asked whether they would guarantee Visser would never again give a talk at a school, the Department of Education would only say people must have a valid Blue Card to conduct activities with children.

"Principals make decisions about the use of additional programs and teaching resources to meet the needs of their students," a spokeswoman said.

"This includes the delivery of programs by external people.

"A blue card is needed to work at a school when it involves providing services to children and/or conducting activities with children."

