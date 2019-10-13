Dragons set to resurrect Luke’s career

Luke will offer plenty of experience as a back-up. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

ST George Illawarra are set to throw Issac Luke a career lifeline by offering the former Kiwi hooker a one-year deal.

Luke is expected to join the Dragons on a cut-price deal where he will reunite with former South Sydney teammate Cameron McInnes.

McInnes was once touted as Luke's long-term replacement at the Rabbitohs when Luke joined the Warriors in 2016.

However, the pecking order will be a bit different for their reunion, with Luke to play understudy to McInnes, who is widely tipped to not only retain his No. 9 jersey but take over the club captaincy from Gareth Widdop.

But with the departure of Reece Robson to North Queensland, the Dragons have been on the lookout for a back-up hooker, especially with McInnes returning from a serious injury.

McInnes suffered a fibula fracture and a high-grade syndesmosis injury in St George Illawarra's penultimate match of the season.

The 25-year-old was still on crutches at St George Illawarra's end-of-year presentation last week, where he was the big winner, picking up the club's player of the year award, the members player of the year plus the Geoff Selby Memorial Award.

McInnes largely plays 80 minutes but he could work in tandem with Luke and may potentially move to the lock spot when Luke comes on to the field - especially if Jack de Belin is unable to return.

McInnes is also considered next in line for Blues duties should injury or suspension hit incumbent Damien Cook.

Luke was close to joining Manly on a two-year deal before the Sea Eagles withdrew their offer.

He has played 271 top-grade games after making his debut for South Sydney in 2007.

Luke, 32, played 17 games for the Warriors this year but was told his four-year stint at the club had come to an end.

Luke will be the Dragons' first signing next year despite a host of players, including Widdop, Robson, Jeremy Latimore and Jai Field, leaving the club.