Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck has rolled over south of Bowen
A truck has rolled over south of Bowen Jordan Gilliland
Breaking

Dramatic Bowen truck rollover blocks Bruce Highway

Jordan Gilliland
by
11th Mar 2020 8:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEMI-TRAILER truck has rolled over in wet weather outside of Bowen, with the Bruce Highway closed for over an  hour.

The rollover occurred about 200 metres south of the Bowen Saltworks, on the Bruce Highway about 7.10pm, a Queensland Police Services Spokeswoman said.

Traffic management is currently in place with the Bruce Highway closed in both directions, however the spokeswoman said the Bruce Highway was expected to reopen shortly.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the truck was carrying food, with all the contents inside contained within the trailer of the vehicle.

Two QFES crews attended the scene, washing spilled fuel off the Bruce Highway before declaring the scene and truck safe.

The spokeswoman said the driver was not entrapped in the truck. The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

A truck has rolled over 200 metres south of the Bowen Saltworks
A truck has rolled over 200 metres south of the Bowen Saltworks Jordan Gilliland
bowen crash bowen rollover bruce highway rollover truck rollover
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Drunk and high' man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

        premium_icon 'Drunk and high' man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

        Crime The 27-year-old had no idea the level of damage his actions would cause as he left a NYE party.

        Push to bring more doctors to Prossie

        premium_icon Push to bring more doctors to Prossie

        News Minister for Regional Health Mark Coulton said he hoped to ‘change the narrative’...

        Cruise ship visits cancelled

        premium_icon Cruise ship visits cancelled

        News Three cruise ship visits to the Whitsundays have been cancelled this week, bringing...

        Bowen graduates achieve excellent results

        premium_icon Bowen graduates achieve excellent results

        News Graduates from Bowen State High have started 2020 strong after excellent results.