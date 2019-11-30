Dramatic moment terrorist is overpowered

VIDEO WARNING: Graphic

This is the moment hero passers-by tackle a knifeman before armed police shot him dead on London Bridge on Friday.

The shocking footage, taken from the back of a double-decker bus on the bridge, shows a group of bystanders tackling a man on the bridge.

Armed with sticks and a fire extinguisher, the group tackled the suspected Islamist terrorist.

One man dressed in a suit manages to get the weapon away from the knifeman before slowly walking away from the scene.

Police then throw the bystanders off the man and urge them to stand back before a firearms officer aims his weapon and shoots him.

This is one of the hero bystanders who took the knife away. Picture: Twitter

The Met Police confirmed they are treating the incident as "terror-related". At least three people are dead including the suspected terrorist.

Witnesses fled in terror as London Bridge was put on lockdown after the shots were fired.

Guy Lawrence, 48, said he saw a man running out of a building, believed to be Fishmonger's Hall, armed with two kitchen knives with 20cm blades.

He claimed one member of the public was seen running after the suspect, one armed with a 6ft stick and another with a fire extinguisher.

He told The Times: "I saw all traffic stopped in front of me. I heard shooting - there was an attack. And I saw a guy on the floor. I heard two shots: bang, bang.

"Police were running towards us and they told us to get out and run."

Another witness claimed she heard two gun shots before running as far away from the scene as possible.

Reem Yousef told Sky News: "I was below the bridge about 30m to one side of it.

"I heard shouting and I looked up and it appeared to be about four or five people in a fight.

"Then I heard someone shouting to get past, which was very difficult because police cars were flooding the scene and people were running obviously away from the scene

"People running down Gray's Church street. I heard sirens very quickly after the gunshots so I think the emergency response was fairly quick.

"And from my perspective I was running away from the scene.

"What was going through my mind was just 'run'. I didn't know what direction the gunshots were going to be coming from so I was just trying to flee the scene and get as far away as I could."