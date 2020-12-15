Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rescue teams spent more than five hours trying to lift a horse to safety after it fell into an underground water tank.
Rescue teams spent more than five hours trying to lift a horse to safety after it fell into an underground water tank.
Pets & Animals

Dramatic horse rescue wakes up the NEIGHbourhood

by Joe Attanasio
15th Dec 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A horse is lucky to have escaped without injury after falling into an underground water tank north of Sydney yesterday afternoon.

Rescue crews attempting to lift the horse from the water tank. Picture: Ben Anderson
Rescue crews attempting to lift the horse from the water tank. Picture: Ben Anderson

At 6.20pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a property in Wybong, after reports a horse had fallen into the tank and had become trapped.

A team comprising the NSW RFS, NSW SES and local police officers - along with the help of an excavator - worked for more than five hours to successfully free the animal to safety without injury.

It was daylight when the rescue effort kicked off and lasted over five hours to bring the horse to safety. Picture: Ben Anderson
It was daylight when the rescue effort kicked off and lasted over five hours to bring the horse to safety. Picture: Ben Anderson

The horse was treated at the scene by a local council vet and is believed to be without harm.

The animal is now in the care of the vet for ongoing assessment.

Emergency crews using the excavator to free the trapped horse. Picture: Ben Anderson.
Emergency crews using the excavator to free the trapped horse. Picture: Ben Anderson.


Originally published as Dramatic rescue for horse stuck in water tank

animal rescue horse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea for safety after man dies in boating incident

        Premium Content Desperate plea for safety after man dies in boating incident

        News The death of a man in Airlie Beach is a tragic reminder of the dangers of being on the water

        Ex-Bowen man throws microwave at woman, smears poo in cell

        Premium Content Ex-Bowen man throws microwave at woman, smears poo in cell

        Crime He was yelling abuse at his neighbour before he hurled the appliance from his...

        Latest evidence megamine is ready to roll

        Premium Content Latest evidence megamine is ready to roll

        Business The mine is on track to produce its first coal next year

        BUDGET SNUB: ‘The boat ramp’s a pie in the sky thing’

        Premium Content BUDGET SNUB: ‘The boat ramp’s a pie in the sky thing’

        News Disgruntled Midge Point residents say the lack of action is hampering the region’s...