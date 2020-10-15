Menu
A truck carrying a bulldozer has overturned on Eastern Dorrigo Way near Coramba. Photo: Frank Redward
Dramatic truck rollover causes chaos

TIM JARRETT
15th Oct 2020 4:50 AM | Updated: 7:04 AM
EASTERN Dorrigo Way, known for its steep and tricky corners, was the scene of another dramatic crash yesterday when a truck transporting a bulldozer overturned.

The crash occurred less than 500 metres from the Coramba Rd intersection at around 5pm, when the truck rolled off the road and down a down a shallow embankment.

The drama caused lengthy delays as emergency services came up with a plan to clear the scene.

The bulldozer alone is thought to weigh over 20 tons and will require specialist salvage equipment - to be brought in this morning - to put the bulldozer and trailer back on to their wheels.

It's expected the road will be closed from 10am today until the scene is cleared, reopening at the latest by 3pm for school buses to pass through.

"Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue crews … arrived to find an articulated heavy vehicle transporter carrying a large bulldozer had rolled on a sharp bend with the bulldozer becoming detached, however there was no one trapped and no injuries," NSW Fire and Rescue Duty Commander Tony Lenthall said.

"Crews went to work checking for oil and fuel spills and secured the scene until salvage crews arrived and liaised with other emergency services including Police, thankfully there were no significant spills."

Eastern Dorrigo Way was closed for about two hours while the scene was made safe, then one lane was opened with an alternating traffic arrangement remaining in place.

