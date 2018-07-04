Menu
RED THEME: Spokesman Tony Fontes at an anti-coal protest at Cannonvale Beach on Saturday.
Drawing a red line in the sand

Jessica Lamb
4th Jul 2018 3:08 PM

ABOUT 40 protesters from Reef Action Whitsundays and Front Line Action on Coal literally drew a line in the sand on Saturday morning - a symbolic red line which was simultaneously rolled out at protest locations nationwide with an anti-coal message.

With chanting which could be heard throughout the Airlie Beach Lions Foreshore Markets and a red theme visible across the inlet, the National Red Line Day of Action demonstrated their belief that acting on climate change had come to a critical level.

Local scuba dive operator and protest spokesman Tony Fontes says Australia is at a tipping point; it's not too late to do something about it but now is the time to act. Metaphorically, don't cross the red line.

"We have a voice, let's use it,” he said.

"We want no new coal, no new power stations and no new coal mines.

"It's not for this region to decide what it wants to do. This is a world issue and, with climate change causing coral bleaching, we want to save the Great Barrier Reef.

"Let's make the change to green power, we could have done it yesterday.”

The protesters at the front beach included home postcodes from Bowen, Mackay, the Airlie Beach region and a few from "way out of town”.

airlie beach coal front line action against coal front line action on coal national red line day of action protest reef action whitsunday renewable energy whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

