‘Dream come true’ for Tassie duo with new song, record deal

The Wolfe Brothers announce new single No Brakes and global recording deal with BMG. Picture: ALEXIS D. LEA PHOTOGRAPHY

TALENTED Tasmanian duo The Wolfe Brothers have described signing a new global recording deal as a "dream come true".

Nick and Tom Wolfe made the announcement ahead of the release of their new single No Brakes, out today. It is the first song recorded by the brothers under their new label BMG.

The deal means The Wolfe Brothers now have a global label partnership to further build their career internationally.

Tom and Nick Wolfe. Picture: ALEXIS D. LEA PHOTOGRAPHY

In the USA, The Wolfe Brothers join the BMG-owned BBR Music Group based in Nashville, which will represent the band's releases stateside.

"To be joining a roster that includes Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Ell is truly a dream come true for us," bass player Tom said.

"With the help of the dynamic and creative teams in the BMG offices around the world we are looking forward to taking our music and our live show international.

"We can't wait to see where this journey takes us."

BBR executive vice-president Jon Loba labelled Nick and Tom "world-class songwriters and incredible live performers".

"The minute our staff heard their first single No Brakes they were in and wanted to be involved," he said.

Co-written and produced by Nashville-based Australian songwriter Lindsay Rimes, No Brakes is a fusion of country, rock and pop.

The song is about going full steam ahead in a relationship and works as a metaphor for where The Wolfe Brothers are in their career and where they want to go.

"We're drawing from pub rock, from old country, from new country," lead singer Nick said.

"Maybe it's a bit confusing, but we do what we do, and write what we love. We've never been the kind of band that stays in one lane.

"It's been quite a long time since there's been an Australian country act who's been a huge, huge crossover."

The Wolfe Brothers new single No Brakes will be released on Friday. Picture: EM JENSEN



The Wolfe Brothers first rose to fame on Australia's Got Talent in 2012.

Although they finished in second place, they've since proved to be winners, topping the charts and picking up four prestigious Golden Guitar Awards at the 2019 Country Music Awards of Australia in Tamworth.

Originally a four-man act, the band began with Tom, Nick and mates Brodie Rainbird and Casey Kostiuk.

All four attended Kingston High School, where music was their favourite subject.

Rainbird and Kostiuk are no longer involved with the band full-time, but both continue to tour with the brothers when they can.

To stream or buy the single visit: www.thewolfebrothers.com

