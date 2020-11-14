DREAM HOMES: 20 incredible Whitsunday properties over $1m

This stunning property at 11 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island has been reduced to $5,800,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

This stunning property at 11 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island has been reduced to $5,800,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

EVER wondered how the other half live?

After whipping up this list of homes for sale in the Whitsundays, I’ve realised I’m in the wrong profession.

From Hamilton Island to Hideaway Bay, these homes will make you dream of an island life.

1/18 Whitsunday Boulevard, Hamilton Island is up for sale between $1,950,000 to $2,150,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

1. PRIVATE POOL IN BOUTIQUE COMPLEX

1/18 Whitsunday Boulevard, Hamilton Island $1,950,000 to $2,150,000

This holiday retreat on 660sq m of land is at the northern tip of an eight-home development called Peninsula on Hamilton Island.

The 356sq m solid constructed home, currently holiday let from $950 night, was recently refurbished and upgraded to the current cyclone codes with a new roof and upgraded beams.

The owner’s exquisite taste and attention to detail shows in this immaculately presented villa.

Enter straight in from your own buggy port to a large open plan living, kitchen and lounge area with large concertina doors that open up to an expansive balcony making this level one enormous entertaining area.

1/18 Whitsunday Boulevard, Hamilton Island is up for sale between $1,950,000 to $2,150,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The bright and breezy sanctuary has views that open up towards Whitsunday Island and the passage.

The panoramic vistas would be perfect postcard material.

Downstairs is a second living room with all four bedrooms leading from this area.

The master is a generous size with a walk-in wardrobe and beautifully appointed ensuite.

The second and third bedrooms have views over the pool and patio area. There are two bathrooms opposite.

1/18 Whitsunday Boulevard, Hamilton Island is up for sale between $1,950,000 to $2,150,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The private and secluded pool and patio area is a stunning sun trap in the winter which makes it an all-year round getaway.

Within the community, there is also a 25m lap community pool, sunset deck area, sun lounges and an amenities block.

7 Warrain Street at Shute Harbour is on the market for $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

2. HIDDEN SECRET IN THE WHITSUNDAYS

7 Warrain Street, Shute Harbour $1,450,000

Architect Chris Beckingham designed this freehold pole home with a free-flowing floor plan taking advantage of light and ocean breezes.

7 Warrain Street at Shute Harbour is on the market for $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a 758sq m block has sweeping coastal panoramas against a backdrop of spectacular island and ocean views.

There are ocean views from all living areas and almost every bedroom.

7 Warrain Street at Shute Harbour is on the market for $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The high ceilings and polished timber floors create an open atmosphere within the home.

The lower level is perfect for entertaining as well enjoying the resort style swimming in a 14m pool.

Mature palm trees and a beautiful lush garden with tropical plants and trees add to the resort ambience of the property.

7 Warrain Street at Shute Harbour is on the market for $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

3. TRANQUIL LIFESTYLE

324 Mandalay Road, Mandalay $1,195,000

At the end of exclusive Mandalay Road, there is a wraparound veranda with million dollar views out to the Coral Sea and across to Airlie Beach.

324 Mandalay Road at Mandalay is on the market for $1,195,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

This unique double storey white architectural designed home comprises three bedrooms upstairs, three bathrooms and a modern kitchen with a spacious lounge and dining area.

You can hear the water rippling on the foreshore, watch the sun disappear over the water and enjoy peace of mind with privacy.

324 Mandalay Road at Mandalay is on the market for $1,195,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

There is a plunge pool built into the centre of this incredible home – right outside the master bedroom.

Kirribilli at 7 Marina Terrace on Hamilton Island is ready to change hands for $2,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

4. A BREATHTAKING HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Kirribilli/7 Marina Terrace, Hamilton Island $2,850,000

This newly renovated, three-level designer home offers breathtaking, unrestricted views over Hamilton Island Marina and across to the iconic Dent Island.

Kirribilli at 7 Marina Terrace on Hamilton Island is ready to change hands for $2,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Built over three luxurious levels, each with its own unique charm and character, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom architectural masterpiece features open plan living and expansive timber decks for entertaining outside.

Kirribilli at 7 Marina Terrace on Hamilton Island is ready to change hands for $2,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

There’s also a private plunge pool and spacious master bedroom with stunning vistas, the latter boasting built-in robes, his and hers vanities and full wet room shower.

This incredible home at 12 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island is on the market for $3,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

5. PANORAMIC ENDLESS OCEAN VIEWS

12 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island $3,850,000

One of only four luxury homes with the highest elevation of any residence on the island, this home sits next to the famous One Tree Hill (sunset cocktail bar) and is another offering from architect Chris Beckingham (who designed world-renowned Qualia).

This incredible home at 12 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island is on the market for $3,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The home is privately positioned and beautifully designed to make the most of its ideal tropical location.

It offers plenty of space, panoramic endless ocean views and your own plunge pool on the upstairs deck overlooking the ocean.

This incredible home at 12 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island is on the market for $3,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

There are four bedrooms plus a separate granny flat.

A grand entrance welcomes visitors into a vast, open-plan interior design, with bi-fold doors opening to a rear courtyard and a wide front deck.

The well-equipped kitchen opens out to the balcony with bar and the large built-in gas barbecue.

The main house sleeps eight guests and the separate fully self-contained granny flat offers a further queen bed.

This incredible home at 12 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island is on the market for $3,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The master bedroom features breathtaking ocean views as well as a large ensuite with double vanities and two showers.

The bathroom allows you to soak up those stunning Whitsunday water views from the comfort of your large luxurious spa bath.

The granny flat is below the main residence with its own entrance featuring a queen bed, kitchenette and bathroom with shower.

The granny flat offers an ideal opportunity to invite the nanny or extra friends and family along. It is fully self-contained.

Utopia at 14 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island is on the market for $4,200,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

6. WELCOME TO UTOPIA

Utopia/14 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island $4,200,000

Utopia is set above the beautiful crystal clear waters of Catseye Bay with views most only dream about.

One of the island’s original properties, another from award-winning designer Chris Beckingham, this property is a tribute to indoor-outdoor living.

Utopia at 14 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island is on the market for $4,200,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Located on prestigious Melaleuca Drive, Utopia features five bedrooms and four bathrooms spread over three private bungalows, surrounded by manicured gardens and towering pines. Connected by open air walkways, direct water access and viewing platform, this stunning build perfectly incorporates its natural surroundings into the design.

Utopia at 14 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island is on the market for $4,200,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

This property was most certainly designed with entertaining in mind, the home is integrated around the central indoor-outdoor balcony and pool area, featuring some of the most stunning views the Whitsundays have to offer.

The open plan living, dining and kitchen space is complemented by an outdoor pizza oven and barbecue area.

122B Mandalay Road, Airlie Beach is for sale at $3,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

7. ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE

122B Mandalay Road, Airlie Beach $3,250,000

Award-winning Sprout Architects and Empire Engineering create this homestead on a unique sea view allotment.

This 498sq m contemporary home has panoramic windows, high-raked ceilings, American Oak flooring and a stone selection in the kitchen that is sure to impress.

122B Mandalay Road, Airlie Beach is for sale at $3,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

There is a seamless indoor – outdoor lifestyle with the open plan living area flowing out to the spectacular entertaining area with Port of Airlie and island views.

Split over three well-planned levels, the house is an ideal residence for families who love to entertain.

It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and another room being used as a home office.

The master bedroom loft occupies the top floor of the home which is best described as a private apartment within the house.

122B Mandalay Road, Airlie Beach is for sale at $3,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

It has a luxurious ensuite bathroom and an impressive walk-through robe that features custom joinery and natural marble tabletops.

The private and secure property is only five minutes from the vibrancy of Airlie Beach’s restaurants, marinas and cafes.

122B Mandalay Road, Airlie Beach is for sale at $3,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The property commands an elevated position on just under 19,900sq m which is mostly pristine rainforest and manicured gardens surrounding the home.

The well thought out design allows this homestead to serve not only as an amazing home but a functional bed and breakfast if desired.

122B Mandalay Road, Airlie Beach is for sale at $3,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

This property has a current Whitsunday Regional Council Development Approval for five villas which includes Sprout Architects design, engineers designs and form 15s ready for submission and commencement of construction up until November 2025 without applying for any extensions.

For those who may want to build a luxurious eco-retreat, this is a great addition to what is already a very impressive opportunity.

Not often do homes of this distinction become available in Queensland, let alone Australia.

The Palms at 23 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island could be yours for a cool. $2,395,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

8. ISLAND ENTERTAINER

The Palms/23 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island $2,395,000

Focused on relaxed indoor and outdoor entertaining, this stunning two-level home is set high on Hamilton Island’s most prestigious street.

Recently renovated, The Palms is on offer for a savvy buyer looking for their private island getaway.

The Palms at 23 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island could be yours for a cool. $2,395,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Positioned at the back of the 1602sq m block, the home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pool. It is equipped to sleep 10.

The lower level is the hub of the home with a centralised renovated kitchen and dining that opens to a shaded and private outdoor patio.

On the upper level, the decadent master suite has a stylishly renovated ensuite and private timber deck.

6 Neerim Crescent, Shute Harbour is for sale at $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

9. STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS

6 Neerim Crescent, Shute Harbour $1,450,000

This five bedroom, five bathroom home has an unobstructed view across Whitsunday Passage towards Hamilton Island, Long Island and South Molle Island.

6 Neerim Crescent, Shute Harbour is for sale at $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Ideal as a holiday let property with more than 500sq m of living areas, the home is very low maintenance and would also be ideal as a private holiday home.

6 Neerim Crescent, Shute Harbour is for sale at $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The top level comprises a grand master bedroom complemented by a designer ensuite complete with spa bath and sweeping water views; an office/study, two generous queen size bedrooms with a dedicated bathroom.

6 Neerim Crescent, Shute Harbour is for sale at $1,450,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Additional features include ducted and split system airconditioning, a triple garage, butlers pantry, and a surplus of storage located throughout the property.

1 Island View Way, Hamilton for $4,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

10. WOODLANDS LUXURY LIVING

1 Island View Way, Hamilton Island $4,250,000

Designed and crafted to have minimal care and maintenance expenditure, this luxury home is for living.

Woodlands is a multi-level four-bedroom residence with sweeping views from Dent Passage all the way to Shute Harbour and to the north towards Qualia.

1 Island View Way, Hamilton for $4,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

It is in the exclusive Point Henning Estate among other grand design homes.

Workmanship is faultless and the owners have kept this property in a pristine condition.

This home is cleverly designed for Whitsunday living with 339sq m of internal living and 223sq m of decks and balcony space.

1 Island View Way, Hamilton for $4,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Perched high on a generous 1613sq m site, it has two large entertaining decks with a built-in barbecue kitchen area and a further six balconies, 18-metre pool, two separate living areas, wine cellar, lock-up double garage and electric entry gates.

The owners have designed this home to be low maintenance, with most areas just needing a hose down after use, even the extensive tropical matured gardens and lawn area are easy to maintain.

1 Island View Way, Hamilton for $4,250,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

It is in the holiday letting market from $1900 per night to keep the property operational and has limited bookings.

This can change if holiday rentals are important.

Jasmine at 4 Dianella Close, Hamilton Island is taking offers over $2.9 million. Picture: realestate.com.au

11. AN ENTERTAINER’S PARADISE

Jasmine/4 Dianella Close, Hamilton Island offers over $2.9m

Jasmine is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house overlooking Hamilton Island’s marina.

It takes in breathtaking ocean views as far south as the Conway Ranges.

This property has a gourmet kitchen featuring striking granite bench tops, the finest of appliances, an open plan living and dining area, and an enormous entertaining deck by the gorgeous pool.

Jasmine at 4 Dianella Close, Hamilton Island is taking offers over $2.9 million. Picture: realestate.com.au

The main bedroom features a private deck with incredible views, an expansive ensuite, spa bath and walk-in robe.

Jasmine began holiday letting late in 2018 and at a conservative 55% occupancy.

At currently advertised room rate of $1500 per night, indications are that this home will fetch a healthy 6%+ net return a year.

This stunning property at 11 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island has been reduced to $5,800,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

12. THE EPITOME OF ISLAND LIFE

11 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island Price reduction to $5,800,000

For the first time in 20 years, this Hamilton Island elite living icon is now available for new owners.

Whitsunday Waters has sprawling living areas, breathtaking entertainment areas, world class luxury and views of the pristine Whitsunday waterways.

The 800sq m home sits amid a manicured tropical garden oasis on 2000sq m of elevated hillside.

This stunning property at 11 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island has been reduced to $5,800,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The open-plan design over two levels includes large floor to ceiling doors and windows offering breathtaking, uninterrupted views.

There are polished timber floors, timber louvres and a wraparound timber veranda.

The master bedroom with raised master bed looks out to sweeping views of the Whitsunday waterways.

This stunning property at 11 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island has been reduced to $5,800,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

It is one of five large bedrooms, most with ensuites.

There is a private pool, with water feature, surrounded by natural timber decking and a stylish timber cabana. A full outdoor kitchen and entertainment area makes outdoor living a breeze.

A stand-alone caretaker’s cottage for onsite caretaker or additional accommodation has one bedroom and one bathroom.

A children’s playground will keep the kids occupied. and a large carport and storage area will accommodate the two buggies included in the purchase.

This luxury property is sold fully furnished and vacant possession.

The vendor is motivated to sell and has reduced the price to $5,800,000.

Iluka at 6 Whitsunday Boulevard, Hamilton Island is taking offers over $4,000,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

13. PRIVACY, POSITION AND PRESTIGE

Iluka/6 Whitsunday Boulevard, Hamilton Island – offers above $4,000,000

Another Chris Beckingham design, Iluka is perfect for the entertainer or those looking to escape to their own private island oasis.

Iluka at 6 Whitsunday Boulevard, Hamilton Island is taking offers over $4,000,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Iluka boasts expansive outdoor entertaining areas, a spacious chef’s kitchen, open plan living areas, generous sized bedrooms, ample storage space and two grand master suites.

There are views overlooking manicured gardens and a 10m infinity edge pool with some of the most picturesque vistas the Whitsundays has to offer behind.

14 Kara Crescent, Airlie Beach is for sale between $1,700,000 and $1,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

14. LUXURIOUS HOME WITH MESMERISING VIEWS

14 Kara Crescent, Airlie Beach $1,700,000 – $1,850,000

‘Nautilus on the Hill’ sits in a commanding north-facing Airlie Beach setting with wide-view panoramic aspects overlooking the boats moored at Abell Point Marina, the endless expanse of the sparkling blue seas and Whitsunday Islands speckled along the horizon around to the Port of Airlie Marina.

14 Kara Crescent, Airlie Beach is for sale between $1,700,000 and $1,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The uninterrupted 180 degree sea views showcase the beautiful Coral Sea beyond.

Currently let through Whitsunday Holiday Rentals, this property boasts a gross yearly income in excess of $150,000 for the nine months it is available.

The enormous home spaced over two storeys features five bedrooms, three bathrooms plus a guest wing containing a sixth bedroom, parents lounge and ensuite.

14 Kara Crescent, Airlie Beach is for sale between $1,700,000 and $1,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The open plan living area has high vaulted ceilings, exposed timber beams and American Oak timber flooring.

The floor plan design allows for natural light to access all aspects of the house as well as sea views from almost all rooms.

The exclusive gourmet kitchen features gas stove top, stone bench tops and modern appliances.

14 Kara Crescent, Airlie Beach is for sale between $1,700,000 and $1,850,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Enjoy meals in a spacious dining area adjacent or any of the three outdoor entertaining areas available over the two storeys.

Completing this home is the resort-inspired pool deck including 10m swimming pool, lounge space and large gazebo with kitchen facilities all taking in the perfect ocean views.

Pebble Beach at 10 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island is on the market for $3,750,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

15. HAMILTON ISLAND EXCLUSIVITY

Pebble Beach/10 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island $3,750,000

Real estate agents say this is the only home on Hamilton Island with direct access to a pebble beach so there is no reason to leave home once your bags are set down.

Another home from Whitsundays property designer Chris Beckingham, Pebble Beach is a three-bedroom property with a split level, indoor-outdoor design.

Pebble Beach at 10 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island is on the market for $3,750,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

It boasts spectacular first class views you would expect from a world class tropical island. Hard wood floors, high ceilings, open plan living and a multitude of balcony living spaces are just some of the elements that make this property special.

16 The Cove at Airlie Beach is on the market for $1,995,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

16. PRESTIGIOUS WATERFRONT HOME

16 The Cove, Airlie Beach $1,995,000

This architecturally-designed waterfront sanctuary is in “The Cove” development on a 404sq m section of waterfront land.

There are vast living spaces and seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle with the open-plan kitchen, dining and living zones flowing out to an entertaining area.

16 The Cove at Airlie Beach is on the market for $1,995,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Host guests around the outdoor patio that features an integrated kitchenette and enjoy afternoon cocktails while the kids splash in the shimmering in-ground plunge pool.

Those who love to cook will adore the gourmet kitchen complete with a huge island bench with a sweeping stone waterfall top, a butler’s pantry, and high-end Miele appliances.

16 The Cove at Airlie Beach is on the market for $1,995,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Large glass sliding doors and an abundance of louvre windows draw in cooling sea breezes while airconditioning and ceiling fans throughout ensure absolute comfort year-round.

Tile floors run throughout the lower level and an internal staircase with glass panel balustrade provide access to the top floor of the home.

The upper level boasts four generous bedrooms, a beautifully-appointed ensuite bathroom and custom walk-in robe off the main bedroom.

16 The Cove at Airlie Beach is on the market for $1,995,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

There is an additional main bathroom and separate toilet servicing the other rooms on this floor.

An additional multi-purpose room could accommodate an office for those who work from home or could be easily used as a fifth bedroom.

The long list of must-have features also includes a security system, glass panel fencing around the pool to enhance the view, easy-care landscaped gardens, C-Bus controlled lighting throughout the home, stone benchtops in the bathrooms and a secure double garage.

16 The Cove at Airlie Beach is on the market for $1,995,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

For the avid boatie, there’s the option to purchase a 15-metre marina berth with this home so you can park your pride and joy at the doorstep.

Nestled on the waterfront with the water lapping up on the rocks below the back deck means the new owners can enjoy glorious uninterrupted water and marina views all day long.

The home is close to Airlie Beach’s main street and the ferry to Hamilton Island airport leaves from the doorstep of this property.

Great views from 6 Marina Drive, Hamilton Island. Picture: realestate.com.au

17. RENOVATED LUXURY HOME

6 Marina Drive, Hamilton Island $2,450,000

Kingfisher was built in 2004 but has just has a full makeover with new kitchen, bathrooms, roof and painted inside and out.

This home is split over three levels with the lower level perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

A large open room with sliding doors leads out to the fantastic pool and deck area, surrounded by tropical gardens.

There is also a bedroom and wine cellar on this level.

A wide timber stair case is a statement feature in the home.

Great views from 6 Marina Drive, Hamilton Island. Picture: realestate.com.au

The middle level comprises the modern gourmet kitchen, open plan dining and lounge area, all set on stunning timber floors.

This space leads out to the balcony to admire the pool below and the breathtaking sunset views overlooking the Hamilton Island marina and Whitsunday Islands beyond.

The upper level has a centre office area that divides the two master bedrooms, both the same size with walk-in robes, ensuites with spas with views and private balconies.

Perfect for two families for holiday letting if that was sought.

Similar properties lease from $1000 to $1500 a night at about 60 per cent to 70 per cent occupancy.

129A Gloucester Ave at Hideaway Bay is for sale at $3,950,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

18. CHOPPER PAD AND OUTDOOR THEATRE FOR 18

129A Gloucester Ave, Hideaway Bay $3,950,000

This unique seaside home, up for sale for the first time, sits on four hectares of subdividable, residential land.

129A Gloucester Ave at Hideaway Bay is for sale at $3,950,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The property features a helicopter landing site, commercial lift, 18-seat outdoor theatre, botanical gardens and just a walk to beach.

Azimuth is an amazing seaside home for retirement, holiday home or executive retreat.

129A Gloucester Ave at Hideaway Bay is for sale at $3,950,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

It has sensational views over the Whitsunday Islands and the pristine azure blue of the Coral Sea are breathtaking from the elevated, private and secluded ten acre property.

Azimuth is a step into nature at its best but with easy access to Whitsunday Coast Airport an hour’s drive away or 10 minutes by helicopter from the property’s private helicopter landing pad.

16 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island wants offers from $3,500,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

19. LUSH, TROPICAL GARDENS TO WATER’S EDGE

16 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island Offers From $3,500,000

Mermaid’s Reach is nestled in lush, tropical, landscaped gardens with grounds extending right to the water’s edge.

The fully renovated home aptly features a stunning mermaid tiled into the front entrance hall. It was originally commissioned by a Sydney artist when the home was first built and has been preserved during its recent renovation.

Generous balconies wrap around the home offering simply breathtaking views of the Coral Sea and surrounding islands.

16 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island wants offers from $3,500,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

The hostess kitchen presides over the open plan living and dining areas making entertaining a breeze.

A generous free flowing design allows parents to retreat to a spacious master suite offering lounge area, private deck, ensuite and adjoining office area.

The other end of the home has three further bedrooms, one with an ensuite. This wing also offers a further bathroom plus a kid’s TV retreat.

16 Melaleuca Drive, Hamilton Island wants offers from $3,500,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Outside is a private plunge pool with amazing views and the potential to reinstate the private path leading right to the water’s edge where kids would enjoy searching the rock pools for sea life.

Two golf buggies come with the property making the ease of moving around the island convenient.

YTD holiday figures net more than 5.5% return with an average $1250 per night stay. There are more than $200,000 in forward bookings

For $2,750,000, you could pick up The Cowries at 2 Cycad Close, Hamilton Island. Picture: realestate.com.au

20. TIMBER EXCELLENCE WITH STRIKING VIEWS

The Cowries/2 Cycad Close, Hamilton Island $2,750,000

The Cowries is central to both the resort and marina precincts on Hamilton Island and boasts breathtaking views out over the marina and Dent Passage.

This beautiful two-level, timber home was cleverly designed to blend with the natural slope of the land and surrounding foliage.

For $2,750,000, you could pick up The Cowries at 2 Cycad Close, Hamilton Island. Picture: realestate.com.au

Purpose built for a large family and suitable for larger holiday groups, upstairs The Cowries has an expansive, split-level open plan living and dining area all feeding off a huge, stylish, open-plan kitchen.

The lower level boasts a self-contained apartment with kitchen, a second laundry, dining, lounge and ensuite bedroom perfect for guests or family members to make themselves at home.

The Cowries also features a large area that incorporates a fifth bedroom/office that lends itself to future development or expansion.