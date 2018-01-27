'Dream team' cycling Australia stop past Whitsundays

FIRE has the ability to kill, destroy and consume; not just possessions but lives, memories and well-beings as well.

This is all to close to home for the Whitsunday region when Airlie Beach locals and tourists alike were evacuated in the early morning of New Year's Day as a bushfire threatened buildings.

In Australia, it's often volunteers who don their yellow and red protective armour to give up time, energy and put themselves at risk to be the first point of call when the community is in trouble.

And it is for this exact reason, that a Victorian man is travelling from one end of Australia to the other to raise awareness for volunteer fire-fighters.

Celebrating his 30th birthday at the O'Connell River Tourist Park while stopping past the Whitsundays last week, James Kingsbury with his dog Ollie (self titled 'dream team') have cycled just over 1000km of their 4000km journey.

The hospitality venue manager by day and newly inducted volunteer fire-fighter by night, James has taken a break from his normal job to raise money and awareness for firies by putting himself through some of the harshest conditions Australia has to offer.

James and Ollie set and ready to go.

"It's a bit of a silly time to do such a physical challenge because it's so hot and humid,” James said.

"But at the same time it is the middle of fire season and it's a great time to bring awareness to the cause, good time to think of fire safety.

"I'm trying to portray that the difficult conditions I'm going through doesn't really compare to what firies do - they're out here in the sun in front of a fire.”

A greenhorn fire-fighter for Mornington himself, James has only just finished basic training and quickly caught on part of being a member was also fundraising.

"I got this idea that if I was going to do something, I wanted it to be worth donating for - there are so many worthy causes out there but I had a look and I couldn't see anyone had done this trip in this weather with the weight I'm carrying,” James said.

Despite having no background in cycling, James is pulling Ollie behind his bike in a special trailer and wouldn't be asking for donations if it wasn't a personal challenge.

"My dog isn't a small dog, he's a decent sized pooch weighing about 30kg.

"This was another reason for doing this, I am not a cyclist, I didn't even own a bike until I brought this one for this specific ride.

"I didn't want to go out and do something I could easily achieve.

"I never realised how hard wind could be - the trailer acts like sail, every foot down is a struggle sometimes.”

Ollie

Growing up in regional Victoria, bush fires were a part of life for James; he vividly remembers countless times the horizon was the hazy red of an approaching fire.

"When you are young you are naturally taught a lot of things like when season comes round, clean the gutters go through fire plan, clear trees around the house etc,” he recalled.

"I don't think I know anyone who hasn't been affected in some way by the threat of a fire - a lot of people can relate to it and band together for a good cause.”

Flying up to Cairns and travelling down highways and main roads south towards Victoria, the Mt Martha resident is checking in with volunteer fire-fighters along the way.

"Some of the instances the Queensland firies describe situations that are unbelievable how ferocious and deadly fires can be, people just don't understand that until it hits them,” he said.

Roughing it nearly everyday, James said the north Queensland weather hasn't always been kind to him describing thunderstorms and torrential rain.

"One time I tried to put tent up a on side street off the highway and we've just been drenched and sitting in the tent which is like a swimming pool and Ollie is looking like a drowned rat,” he said.

"When I set off I try and look ahead and plan and find a location I can stay at a camp-ground but not all camp grounds allow dogs, maybe only 15%.

"There have been a few times where I have asked local farmers if I can set up a tent on their land and they've brought out mangoes and dog treats.”

James's view for most of the North Queensland journey

He has so much to say about North Queensland hospitality having stopped in Bowen, travelled through Proserpine and gaining some online notoriety in Mackay.

"I've heard nothing but praise from everyone I know about the Whitsundays and the people there were amazing and so nice,” James said.

"The general attitude and interest in what I was doing, I had no idea that so many people would care.

"I just thought my family and friends would get on board but the feedback and support from people has been really heart-warming.

"A lovely lady I met let me stay in her spare room and when I was talking to a few of the locals in Mackay, they started to put it on a few local Facebook pages.

"I was able through that to get in contact with the rural firies in Rockhampton.

"The Elton Downs volunteer firies took me out for a meal at local pub, stayed with volunteers and helped get repairs done on the bike.

"We don't expect anything as we go, we just keep trudging along and I'm constantly amazed how generous people are and how many people donate.”

James's main goal for fundraising was $2000 however only a quarter of the journey done and he is sitting at $1000 raised.

"I try and ride between 50-70km a day, basically there are a lot of people who see me riding and stop and have a chat to me,” he said.

"Some people have brought me water and treats for Ollie, it sounds like nothing but it's like Christmas after being out in the hot sun peddling.

"We have a sign on the back of my bike my mum made so when people pass us on the highway they can look us up.

"Ollie is being treated like a king, he loves it.”

James and Ollie are cycling from Cairns to Melbourne to raise awareness for volunteer fire fighers.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for the dream team, as he battles flat tyres, sore muscles and exhaustion.

"The biggest thing so far at the start, the pain of sitting on the seat of hours and days. I had to go and get a head cushion to put on seat to make it comfy. Just getting up and walking around I look like I have something wrong with me,” he laughed.

"Beside physical issues - problems with flat tyres and punctures. Coming in top the trip I'd never patched a tyre before. Especially coming through Bowen, there were a lot of burrs but I learnt on the go, and got pretty good at fixing patches.

"Sometimes when I ran out of all my patch kits and tubes, I'd patch tyres with duck tape to get me through to the next bike shop.

"My partner back home, Kelly, has been a great help - one of the biggest things I wasn't prepared for was how mentally exhausted it makes me as well as physically.

"It is so hard to think about doing anything after been riding all day everyday. She's been keeping on top of emails and people contacting us - helping me with locations and shops to help me.”

James first got Ollie when he was a pup, a mix between Staffy, Labrador and Ridgeback cross and describes the six-year old dog as a "pretty good boy.”

"He has an expressive face, he can tell you a story with his expression,” James laughed.

With a goal to reach home by the middle of March, James is documenting his journey down on his website www.jamesandolly.com .