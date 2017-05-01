26°
Dream US tour within reach

Jacob Wilson | 1st May 2017 5:28 PM
Volunteer Whitsunday members Jo Sweeny, Tracey Lord and Andrew Sloane encourage people to buy raffle tickets for an Elvis Presley memorial tour.
Volunteer Whitsunday members Jo Sweeny, Tracey Lord and Andrew Sloane encourage people to buy raffle tickets for an Elvis Presley memorial tour.

IMAGINE touring the American landscape for 17 days and celebrating the 40 year anniversary of Elvis Presley's death.

It's a dream that could be closer to reality than one would think, with raffle tickets to enable one lucky winner to do just that now on sale for only $10.

Whitsunday volunteer Tracey Lord has joined forces with prominent artist Mark Andrew to host the sold out '40 Years on Memorial Tour' with one ticket to be raffled to raise funds for Cyclone Debbie recovery and sarcoma research.

The 17 day tour, valued at $8000, will take guests along the Mississippi river and to New Orleans, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

While the 40 year anniversary of Elvis Presley's death will be one of the headline aspects, tourists will also have a chance to drop by Morgan Freeman's restaurant as well as enjoying all other sight-seeing opportunities presented.

Ms Lord said the fundraising effort would attract interest across Australia.

Money raised specifically for cyclone recovery by the Volunteer Whitsundays group includes contributions from Ms Lord's go fund me page, the raffle and other donations, with the community to have a say in how the money is spent.

"We want to work out with the rest of the community what we do with this money, we want it to be something everyone has a say on that will benefit the town," Ms Lord said.

She said a number of "exciting ideas” were in the pipeline, with more information to come next week.

The raffle ticket will be drawn at a legends show in Melbourne's South Oakleigh Club featuring Mark Andrew on July 1.

Tickets to the Melbourne concert will cost $35, and there will be an added benefit for the winner of the US tour prize if they attend the concert.

"If they buy a (raffle) ticket and come to the show and their name is drawn out they will get $500 spending money (and) one ticket to the Cirque du Soleil Beatles show," Ms Lord said.

The US tour will begin on August 11.

For more information, visit https://melbournetickets.com.au/event/mark-andrew-legends-showcase-4895

Topics:  cyclone debbie elvis presley us tour volunteer whitsundays

