Dreaming of a 'best life'

DO YOU dream of a world without bullies?

Or maybe you dream of feeling connected to your community through a healthy mindset.

Donna-Leigh Perfect and Michael Bennett dream of all this and more - and together they are the 'Dream Guards'.

This dynamic duo is on a mission to make those dreams come true by igniting imagination, inspiring self-belief and building resilience - all of which they'll be doing at the Airlie Beach Hotel on Saturday, July 6.

Performing their interactive Tour of Resilience show at the Whitsundays' inaugural 'Best Life Event', the Dream Guards' will weave magic, comedy and true-life stories of overcoming adversity into a rollercoaster ride guaranteed to make people laugh and cry.

Described as a "walking anti-depressant” Michael Bennett is a professional comedian of some 22 years, best known for his universally loved character 'Mad Mike', the professional stunt man and warm-up guy at the Gold Coast Warner Bros. Movie World 'Police Academy Stunt Show' from 1993-2008.

Donna-Leigh Perfect, a 2018 International Women's Day Leadership Ambassador in social justice and equality, who speaks at schools, corporate and charity events across Australia, said the pair couldn't wait to entertain the community of Airlie Beach.

"Our Dream Guards show is highly interactive, engaging and captivating and it's for the entire community and the entire family,” she said.

"It's about inspirational magic and messaging - and the messages are really important because they're about building resilience in our communities and saving lives - so let's save some lives together.”

Michael Bennett reiterated this was a show for all ages, "from three-year-old's to 90-year-old's”.

"Bring your great-grandma - we're going to have loads of fun,” he said.

"This event is about spreading positive messages about the value of life.”

The overall 'Best Life Event' is an initiative of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network (WSPN), who developed the platform as a means of reaching out to the community in a fun, engaging way.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins said the entire event, also featuring former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin and one of Australia's top tribute bands 'The Killer Queen Experience', would be a great night out from start to finish.

"Yes, there are serious messages we're trying to get across but this will be entertaining and it's about having a good time,” he said.

WSPN chair Ron Petterson said the purpose was multi-faceted.

"This is a community event focused on living your best life, giving people access to community groups and support services, taking the stigma away from mental health issues, fundraising for WSPN's ongoing programs and opening the lines of communication,” he said.

"We want people to know 'your life is important so live your best life' - and a community event that's fun and entertaining is a good thing in itself too.”

The event, made possible thanks to a Gambling and Community Benefit Fund grant and major sponsorship from the Airlie Beach Hotel, will kick off in the hotel's carpark from 3pm.

The Dream Guards will be on stage at 4pm.

There is no charge for children under the age of 10, with tickets costing $59 for adults and $30 for concession card holders and children aged 10-17.

Tickets are on sale now via www.bestlife.org.au and at the Airlie Beach Hotel.