Harrowing cry after Dreamworld tragedy

MOMENTS after the Dreamworld disaster, an anguished cry rang out at the Gold Coast theme park: "Why didn't you stop the ride?"

It was the voice of a distraught David Turner, partner of Thunder River Rapids ride victim Kate Goodchild.

He was yelling at Dreamworld staff, demanding to know why the ride carrying Ms Goodchild and her 12-year-old daughter Ebony hadn't been shut down.

Ebony escaped the capsized raft but Ms Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett, his partner Roozi Araghi and another tourist, Cindy Low, were killed.

Ride operator Peter Nemeth had told the inquest he pushed the emergency stop button on the Thunder River Rapids several times "but nothing happened".

David Turner, the partner of Dreamworld victim Kate Goodchild. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Kim Dorsett (mother of siblings Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett) arrives at the inquest. (AAPImage/David Clark)

Matthew Low, husband of victim Cindy Low. (AAPImage/David Clark)

However, ride supervisor Sarah Cotter, who was "around the corner" from Thunder River Rapids when she heard a "Code 222 Blue" (medical emergency) called over the two-way radio, said yesterday she did not believe the emergency button was activated.

Ms Cotter said pushing the button activated an alarm and neither she nor any of her colleagues heard it go off.

"I believe it was not pressed," she told the hearing.

"There's no way I would have missed it (the alarm sounding).

"I would have heard it if it went off. Every radio holder would have heard it."

Ms Cotter said she knew a second emergency stop button on the ride's passenger unload platform could stop the conveyor much more quickly than the main emergency button.

"I just don't understand why no one would stop the conveyor," she said in a statement to investigators.

Dreamworld senior ride attendant Sarah Cotter at the inquest. (AAPImage/David Clark)

The inquest was told Ms Cotter heard Mr Turner yelling, "why didn't you stop the ride?".

Ms Cotter was asked her opinion of what happened by barrister Steven Whybrow, for the family of Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett.

"My opinion is that the conveyor was never stopped," she said.

"I don't know whether it ever was stopped or just jammed."

Ms Cotter told the inquest she would have "100 per cent" pushed the stop button had she been operating the ride.

