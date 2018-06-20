Menu
Login
A ride operator working on the Dreamworld attraction which malfunctioned leading to the deaths of four guests in October 2016 did not know first aid.
A ride operator working on the Dreamworld attraction which malfunctioned leading to the deaths of four guests in October 2016 did not know first aid.
News

Dreamworld staffer didn’t know first aid

20th Jun 2018 11:45 AM

A RIDE operator working on the Dreamworld attraction which malfunctioned leading to the deaths of four guests in October 2016 did not know first aid.

Peter Nemeth told an inquest at the Southport Coroners Court on Wednesday he hadn't been trained in first aid or CPR.

Mr Nemeth was the main ride operator of the Thunder River Rapids ride when Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died at the Gold Coast theme park after being thrown from a raft.

Under cross-examination, Mr Nemeth revealed he did not know first aid nor had he received any specialist training for large-scale emergencies.

Barrister Michael Hickey, representing Ms Low's family, asked: "Were you trained in any way in rescuing passengers who might become trapped on the ride?"

"No," Mr Nemeth replied.

A safety record for the ride produced at the inquest showed ride operators had indicated the attraction's first aid kit was not fully stocked from October 18 to 23, 2016.

"Most of the items were there, it was usually the number of bandaids," Mr Nemeth said.

"I'm speculating because that was the usual occurrence." The other ride operator at the time of the tragedy, Courtney Williams, is also expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

The inquest heard on Tuesday that Ms Williams had only been trained on her role for the attraction on the morning of the tragedy.

Related Items

dreamworld dreamworld inquest editors picks gold coast queensland

Top Stories

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    News The Whitsunday Bald Eagles football jerseys were worn with pride in Indonesia last weekend at the annual Bali Masters 9's competition.

    Prison sentence for unlicensed driver

    Prison sentence for unlicensed driver

    News Fourth time caught in four years for Mandalay man

    Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back

    Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back

    News Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back.

    Punch thrown in SNP

    Punch thrown in SNP

    News The court heard Hansen was also given two other infringement notices

    Local Partners