Pets & Animals

Adorable Dreamworld tiger cubs open eyes for first time

9th May 2019 2:18 PM
Subscriber only

 

Dreamworld's adorable tiger cub brothers today reached an important milestone by opening their eyes for the first time.

The cubs, who were born almost two weeks ago, are growing rapidly and now weigh in at 2.89kg and 3.27kg.

They are the seventh litter born at Tiger Island since it opened in 1995.

The cubs will move into a specially-designed nursery den at Tiger Island in coming days, where guests at the Coomera theme park will be able to get their first glimpse of the cute duo.

Dreamworld Tiger Island Manager Patrick Martin-Vegue said the cubs were happy and healthy and becoming more alert every day.

"They still sleep a lot of the day as all newborns do, but with their eyes now opening they are becoming more curious about the world around them and will continue to become more alert in the coming months," he said.

The cubs' eyes have a blue colouring and will change to their normal brown colour as they get older.

Dreamworld's latest tiger cubs will play an important role in raising awareness about the plight of tigers in the wild and in the coming months, money raised through photos and interactive experiences will go towards the Dreamworld Wildlife Foundation.

