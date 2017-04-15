Drewboy and the Sax Addicts come with welcome surprise

Drew Boy and the Sax Addicts put on an amazing show at Beaches on Good Friday.

SPIRITS were high last night as Beaches hosted a thriving 'Cairns Cares' gig last night.

Drewboy and the Sax addicts drove to Airlie Beach from Cairns on Friday to keep the community entertained as the aftermath from Cyclone Debbie continues to unfold.

Lead band member Drew Brauer said the Good Friday performance was all about playing some original tunes venue and promoting a vibrant atmosphere.

"Everyone had a fantastic time, it was absolutely pumping and going off,” he said.

"We came down to play some gigs in Airlie for our tours because we just wanted to help out, we all know it could be us (hit by a cyclone) next time.”

The band didn't come empty handed, presenting an $11,115 cheque for the Whitsundays with the funds raised due to the efforts of a few local Cairns performers and prize auctions earlier in the week.

St Vincent De Paul received $4000 while Volunteer Whitsundays picked up the remaining $7115.

Volunteer Whitsundays member Tracey Lord said the community would have an active say in how the money would be used.

"At first I couldn't believe their generosity and after meeting them and talking to them I realised they did it from their heart because they love Airlie and just wanted to help,” she said.

"We will keep raising money over the next couple of weeks and then ask the public what it would be best spent on,” she said.

Ms Lord acknowledged the support provided from a range of people involved including Airlie musicians Tahlia Tabone, Aaron Saxon, Trevor Green and Gav Earea for pre-show entertainment and Des O'Neil from Airlie Beach Music.