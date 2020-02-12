Drink and drug drivers stopped in Whitsundays

THREE drink drivers and one drug driver have been caught by police this week in the Whitsundays.

On Wednesday, February 5, a 48-year-old Airlie Beach man was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Jubilee Pocket, at 6.10pm.

The man’s random breath test allegedly returned a BAC of 0.054.

A 38-year-old man, from Jubilee Pocket, was stopped on his motorcycle, on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, on Thursday, February 6, at 8.10pm.

He allegedly returned a BAC of 0.054.

On Sunday, February 9, a Jubilee Pocket man was stopped, at 7.35pm, on Shute Harbour Road, Jubilee Pocket.

The 72-year-old allegedly returned a BAC of 0.067.

A Midge Point man has been charged with drug driving after a saliva test allegedly proved positive for a relevant drug.

The 26-year-old was stopped while driving on Shute Harbour Road, Mandalay, on Sunday, February 9, at 1am.

All four drivers are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, at a later date.