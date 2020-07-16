Drink driving mum ends up in school carpark after crash

Sara Cowan pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Sara Cowan pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to drink driving and driving while disqualified.

A drink driving mum who ended up in a primary school carpark after crashing her car will now be cycling her kids around in a trailer for the next two years.

Sara May Cowan, 35, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges including drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police saw Cowan swerving over marked lines on Yandina Coolum Rd, Coolum Beach, on December 13 and activated their sirens.

Senior Sergeant Lydford said Cowan stopped in an unsafe location.

"Police spoke to the driver through the passenger window and directed her to move it up the road," he said.

"The vehicle moved back into the line of traffic and continued towards the roundabout.

"The vehicle accelerated and overtook a few cars."

The court heard Cowan side swiped another car as she attempted to merge into the roundabout.

"This forced the vehicle to turn left into School Rd and then accelerate down School Rd into a cul-de-sac and crashed over the gutter into a footpath and nature strip," Sen-Sgt Lydford said.

"It lasted about another 50m before coming to a rest at the Coolum primary school car park."

Cowan was arrested and breathalysed at the police station, returning a reading of 0.141.

The court heard Cowan had been disqualified for seven months on September 16, last year, when she returned a reading of 0.142.

Cowan's lawyer, Steven Brough, said the mother-of-two had an argument with her husband the night of the offence and she decided she would get some food for her two young children.

"When she was intercepted by police, she instructs she panicked and committed all four charges," Mr Brough said.

The court heard there was about $5000 of damage done to Cowan's car from the crash.

Mr Brough said Cowan worked as an operational manager for a Coolum business and had been seeking help for her drinking.

"She's also bought a pushbike with a trailer to transport the two young children," he said.

"It's generous not charging her with an evade (police)," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

He fined her $1500 and disqualified her from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Convictions were recorded for the drink driving and driving while disqualified charges.

Convictions were not recorded for drive without due car and attention and failing to comply with requirement to stop private vehicle.