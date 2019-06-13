Drink-drive excuses don't cut it

A WOMAN has told a magistrate she blew more than twice the legal alcohol limit because she "hadn't eaten all day” at Proserpine Magistrates Court.

A WOMAN has told a magistrate she blew more than twice the legal alcohol limit because she "hadn't eaten all day” at Proserpine Magistrates Court. Peter Carruthers

A WOMAN has told a magistrate she blew more than twice the legal alcohol limit because she "hadn't eaten all day".

Tasha Rose Toye, 34, of Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 3 to drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told the court police stopped Toye while she was driving on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, on May 3 at 11.17pm.

Sgt Merchant said Toye told police at the time she was driving home from a friend's place after drinking three glasses of white wine when she blew .108 per cent.

The court heard Toye had been drinking since 6pm that night until roughly five minutes before she was caught drink-driving by police.

Toye told the court there were several factors affecting her blood alcohol reading.

"I hadn't eaten all day and I had had very little sleep the night before and I didn't take that into consideration," she said.

The mother-of-one said drink-driving was out of character for her and not something she usually did.

"I haven't done anything like this before and I've learnt I won't be driving when I've had any alcohol," she said.

Magistrate James Morton said it was important for Toye to consider the impact of drink-driving.

"It's unlikely you'll get behind the wheel now but imagine if someone ran over your son after three glasses of wine," he said.

"Drink driving is a serious issue where people are losing their lives."

Toye was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for six months, with convictions recorded.