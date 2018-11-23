Drink drive to school pick-up

A man who was caught drink driving at more than three times the legal limit faced Proserpine Magistrates Court.

A DRIVER who blew more than three times the legal limit while picking up his child from the school bus has been fined $1200 and lost his licence for nine months.

Ricky John Mark, 58, of Cannon Valley pleaded not guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police received information from the public about a driver who may be under the influence of alcohol after they hit a wheelie bin in Airlie Beach.

Police located the car, with Mark driving, waiting for the school bus in Orchid Road, Cannon Valley, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard, Mark recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.171g when breath tested by police.

Mark's solicitor John Ryan said his client had been interviewing replacement staff for his business in Airlie Beach that day and had drank beers he found at the premises with the men while interviewing them. Mr Ryan said the bus stop was also just a rural stop and not a school bus zone as such and children were not in danger.

However, magistrate Simon Young refuted this in sentencing Mark, saying that children were present at the bus stop.

"I'm concerned about your manner of driving,” Mr Young said.

"There was a general danger to children.”