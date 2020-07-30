Drink driver busted helping mates after crash

A man who was caught driving more than three times the legal limit lost his licence for nine months.

A MACKAY man away on a weekend fishing trip made the decision to drive while nearly four times the limit after learning two mates had been in a crash.

Christopher Brown blew a 0.186 per cent reading after driving to the rural site at Seaforth on February 8 this year.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the 23 year old and three co workers had headed north for a weekend fishing trip when two of the group had decided to throw their lines back in the water early that night.

Brown knew he was over the limit and remained at the camp site but received a panicked call that there had been a crash on Seaforth Point Newry Rd.

Defence solicitor Peter Clark, of Strutynsky Law, said Brown made the decision to drive “it seems to see if he could render some assistance”.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said there was no defence in assisting someone “by driving at four times the limit”.

“It was just a very serious error in judgment,” Mr Dwyer said.

Brown pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving.

The court heard Brown had already been without his licence for five months and would cop a mandatory nine-month driving ban on top.

Due to the delays linked to COVID-19, the matter was not able to be finalised sooner.

Brown was also fined $1000. A conviction was not recorded.