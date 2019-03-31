Drink driver crashes into fence

A drink driver who crashed his car into a Cannonvale fence was fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

A drink driver who crashed his car into a Cannonvale fence was fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court. Peter Carruthers

A MAN who crashed into a Cannonvale fence while drink driving has been fined $500 and lost his licence for three months.

James Damien Warminger, 26, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 18 to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to a car that had crashed into the fence of a property in St Martins Lane at 7.45pm on February 26.

Warminger told police at the time the road was wet and his car had slipped, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard when he was breath tested, Warminger recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.072.

Sgt Myors said $850 damage had been done to the fence and she sought that amount in restitution.

Representing himself in court, Warminger said he had spoken to the owner of the house and he and a builder friend were going to fix it themselves that week.

When fining Warminger, magistrate Ron Muirhead said he would not order restitution to be paid as Warminger was already going to fix the fence.

However, he warned him that if the work was not done, or if it was poor workmanship, he would be brought back before the court.