Drink-driver crashes into power pole and leaves scene

Shennon Elvis Rodger crashed a mate's car into a power pole causing powerlines to fall across several yards in Beaconsfield.

Shennon Elvis Rodger crashed a mate's car into a power pole causing powerlines to fall across several yards in Beaconsfield.

A YOUNG driver had been looking at his mobile phone when he smashed into a electricity pole causing a powerline to fall across several Beaconsfield yards.

Instead of immediately calling Ergon Energy to remove the dangerous line, Shennon Elvis Rodger drove home and parked the car intending to deal with it tomorrow in the morning.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said leaving a powerline in people’s yards was dangerous and quite negligent.



Drink-driver Shennon Rodger crashed into a power pole causing a powerline to fall across several yarns in Beaconsfield.

More stories:

High range drink-driver crashes 20m into mangroves

Mother of two drunk drove with children in car



Drink driver busted helping mates after crash

When the crash occurred about 1pm on May 23, Rodger was also unlicensed and had a blood alcohol reading of 0.063 per cent.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the 28 year old had been drinking at his house since 5pm and at the time was driving a mate home in his car, believing he was under the limit and also unaware his licence had expired 10 days before.

On the return drive, while on Leahy St, Rodger said his phone rang, so he pulled it out of his pocket and he looked at it – not long after he crashed into the pole causing the damage.

Shennon Elvis Rodger crashed a mate's car into a power pole causing powerlines to fall across several yards in Beaconsfield.

More stories:

Mirani man drinks VB stubby on cop shop verandah

Driver crashes while almost six times the legal limit

Prosecutor Harry Coburn said Rodger spoke to someone about what to do and was told not to worry about it and to handle it in the morning.

So he drove the damaged vehicle to his home in Stopher Crt.

Mr Coburn said given the powerline was across several yards, it “was not reasonable” to sort it out in the morning given the danger to the public.

Rodger pleaded guilty to five charges – low range drink-driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash, unlicensed driving and using a mobile phone.

A man has copped a huge fine after pleading guilty to five charge following a crash at Beaconsfield in May this year.

More stories:

Alleged peeping Tom charged with sexual assault

‘It’s not like I belong to the mongrel mob’

Man caught masturbating at children’s playground

The court heard this was his second reckless driving offence, having previously fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed a car.

Defence solicitor Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client was frank and cooperative with police, and the mobile phone charge came from his own admissions.

Ms Morton said her client had always intended to return and added his blood alcohol reading was “a miscalculation”.

Ms Morton added Rodger had bought the damaged vehicle so his friend was not out of pocket.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

The court heard he had been without his licence since May 23, which had affected his ability to work but he had since secured employment as a trades assistant.

Ms Hartigan said she would give Rodger one fine because the offending was “one course of conduct”.

Rodger was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for three months. Convictions were recorded.