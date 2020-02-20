Menu
Bowen man, Dustin Thomas Matheson, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bowen Magistrate Court
Crime

Drink-driver found with rolled over buggy

Jordan Gilliland
20th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
A DRINK-DRIVING buggy-driver has been disqualified from driving for nine months after police found his vehicle rolled over on Australia Day.

Bowen man, Dustin Thomas Matheson, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bowen Magistrate Court.

Police Prosecutor Emma Myors said Matheson was the driver of a Can Am four-wheeler, which police found rolled over on the corner of Drays Rd and Bootooloo Rd, Bowen, on January 26.

Sgt Myors said Matheson recorded a BAC of 0.136.

Matheson told the court he was driving to the Don River, about 500m from his property, and rolled the vehicle when entering the corner.

Magistrate James Morton questioned if speed was a factor in the rollover of the four-wheeler.

“I’m sure it will (roll) if you go fast enough,” Mr Morton said.

“You’re lucky this buggy has a roll cage and seatbelts, as it might have been very bad for you otherwise.”

Matheson was fined $950, and disqualified from driving for nine months, with conviction recorded.

bowen crime bowen magistrate court dustin thomas matheson magistrate james morton whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

