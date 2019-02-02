Drink driver hits parked truck

A DRINK driver, who ran into the back of a parked truck while trying to light a cigarette and talking on her mobile phone, had been admonished by a magistrate for her behaviour.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead labelled Sharni Lea Ward's driving as "extremely bad”.

"You were looking down to light a cigarette and also had someone on speakerphone,” he said.

Ward, 25, of Cannon Valley, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving without due care and attention and driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

She also pleaded guilty to six other charges of stealing, driving while a relevant drug was present in her saliva, failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and two counts of failing to appear in accordance with her undertaking.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said Ward drove into the back of a truck in Shoal Point Rd in Bucasia at 8.45pm on March 5 last year.

She had been talking her a hands-free phone and trying to light a cigarette at the time, Mr Beamish said.

When breath tested by police, Ward recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.149.

The court was told Ward was also caught driving with methamphetamines in her saliva on Glenpark St in Mackay on July 21 last year and she was charged with stealing items from the laundry at Magnums Hotel in Airlie Beach on October 12.

Ward was also found with an uncapped syringe in her car and a set of scales when she was stopped by police at a service station in Sarina on October 25.

She also failed to appear in court in Sarina on November 12 and in Mackay on October 22.

Ward's solicitor Ali Ladd said her client had been distracted by lighting the cigarette before the accident in Bucasia.

"That caused her to run off the road and into the back of a truck,” she said.

Ms Ladd said Ward saw "some dints but nothing more” on the truck.

Ms Ladd said, on the stealing charge, a co-offender - who was ward's housemate at the time - told her to take the items from the laundry.

"She felt obliged to take them. She was worried she would be kicked out of the house,” she said.

Ms Ladd also told the court the syringes that were found in the car belonged to Ward's friend, and that on the drug driving charge she had misjudged how long it would take for the drugs to get out of her system.

Ward was fined $800 and her driver's licence was disqualified for four months for driving without due care and attention.

She was also fined $1200 for drink driving and her licence was disqualified for 10 months, while for drug driving she was fined $600 and lost her licence for four months.

Ward was also fined $300 for failing to dispose of the syringes, $300 for stealing, $150 for possessing the scales, $200 for failing to appear in court in Mackay and $600 for failing to appear in court in Sarina.

She was convicted on the driving charges, but not on the drugs ones.