Drink driver more than three times the legal limit

Four drink drivers faced Bowen Magistrates Court in the last sitting.

A WOMAN caught drink driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit while also speeding was the worst of four drink drivers who faced the latest sitting of Bowen Magistrates Court.

Katrina Maree Kuhn, 46, of Bowen, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and disobeying the speed limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police detected Kuhn driving at 97km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Bruce Highway south of Bowen at 8.45am on July 1.

The court heard when they stopped Kuhn and breath tested her, she recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.171.

She told police at the time she had drank half a 200ml bottle of rum the previous night and was on her way to work on a farm.

Magistrate James Morton was not impressed with her offending.

"Drink driving and disqualified driving - I take that very seriously,” he said.

"You've got nine speeding tickets on your history.”

Kuhn was fined $850 and lost her licence for nine months.

P plater Lawson Stuart Ingram, 20, of Djarawong, was also more than twice the legal limit when he was caught drink driving on July 2.

Ingram pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit while on a provisional licence in court.

Sgt Myors told the court Ingram recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122 when he stopped by police in Gregory St, Bowen, at 9.10pm.

Ingram told police at the time he had been drinking with his sister at the Grand View Hotel and thought she was too drunk to drive so got behind the wheel himself, Sgt Myors said.

He said he had drank four standard drinks of Canadian Club.

Ingram was fined $650 and lost his licence for nine months.

French backpacker Lea Sauvignet, 21, who is working in Bowen, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit after she was also caught at more than twice the legal limit.

The court heard Sauvignet recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.115 when she was breath tested by police on The Soldiers Rd, Bowen, at 11.40pm on July 5.

Representing herself in court, Sauvignet said she had been at the beach with friends and had drank four "cups” of cask wine before driving her friends home.

She was fined $700 and her licence was disqualified for eight months.

Christopher James Unger, 43, of Bowen, also faced court, pleading guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Sgt Myors told the court Unger recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.091 when he was stopped by police on Lower Don Rd in Bowen at 7pm on June 12.

He told police at the time he had drank five or six beers and "thought he'd be over the limit”, Sgt Myors said.

Representing himself in court, Unger said he had had a few mid strength beers while working on a farm and had not eaten.

He then got in the car to drive home.

Unger was fined $500 and his licence was disqualified for two months.