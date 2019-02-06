Menu
CAUGHT: A man was fined after blowing more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
Drink driver says he was just moving his car

by Monique Preston
6th Feb 2019 6:00 AM

A MAN who was caught drink driving at more than twice the legal alcohol limit said he was just moving his car to be closer to security cameras.

Alexander James Wordsworth, 32, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police saw Wordsworth pull out of a car park spot at Whitsunday Shopping Centre at 12.15am on January 6 and drive to another car park spot near Banjo's Bar and Bistro.

A passenger was also in the car at the time, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard when they breath tested him, Wordsworth recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.124.

Representing himself, Wordsworth said he was moving to a place where security cameras were "because there had been burglaries and thefts in that area”.

He told police at the time he intended to catch a taxi home.

Wordsworth was fined $800 and his driver's licence was disqualified for three months.

