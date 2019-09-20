Drink driver tells court 'I was an idiot'

A BOWEN man caught drink driving almost three times the legal alcohol limit told a court he was "an idiot” for driving.

Craig Vincent McTackett, 50, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

He was one of two drink drivers to face the court that day.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told the court McTackett recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 1.147 when he was breath tested by police in Sonoma St in Collinsville at 8.13pm on September 7.

McTackett told police at the time he had consumed some alcohol before being stopped.

Representing himself in court, McTackett said he had drank six schooners of heavy been while playing eight-ball at the pub with a friend that night.

"I had a few too many and I was an idiot (for driving),” he said.

McTackett was fined $750 and lost his licence for seven months.

A woman who recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.087 when she was breath tested by police was the other driver to face court on drink driving charges.

Tammy Lee Jordan, 38, of Airlie Beach, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to drink driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told Jordan blew over the legal limit when she was stopped by police near the Grand View Hotel in Bowen on August 31.

She was fined $500 and lost her driver's licence for four months.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead granted Jordan a work licence, which will allow her to drive for work-related purposes from Monday to Friday between 4am and 6pm.

A 48-year-old woman who has 24 drug related charges on her criminal history also faced Bowen Magistrates Court on September 17 on driving charges.

Joanne Reeves, 48, pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in her saliva.

The court was told methamphetamines was detected in Reeves' saliva when she was drug tested by police at 1.30pm on July 8.

Reeves, who usually lives in Brisbane, admitted at the time she had used methamphetamines about four days earlier.

Representing herself in court, Reeves said she had taken drugs to "numb the pain” after the death of one of her children in Proserpine.

Mr Muirhead labelled Reeves' criminal history as "appalling”.

"You have 24 drug entries,” he said.

Reeves was fined $350 and her licence was disqualified for two months.