Police at the scene of the horror smash at the intersection of Windermere and Hummock Rds.
News

Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

Geordi Offord
22nd Nov 2019 5:00 AM
THE drunk driver who caused a fatal crash on Hummock Rd which killed Bundaberg university lecturer, Dr Phillip Donaldson in 2015 will finally be sentenced next year.

Adam James Fromm pleaded guilty yesterday in the Bundaberg District Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Fromm, who is currently in custody, appeared by videolink yesterday before Judge Anthony Rafter.

The NewsMail reported in 2015 Fromm's Toyota was travelling north along the Hummock Rd and went through the stop sign at speed.

A blood specimen indicated Fromm returned a blood-alcohol level equivalent to 0.139 per cent.

The car hit Mr Donaldson's vehicle at force, causing it to spin and hit a wooden power pole which encroached the vehicle and pushed the passenger seating into the driver's seating area.

An autopsy revealed Dr Donaldson's autopsy result showed he suffered head injuries which directly led to his death.

The matter is expected to be mentioned in January before sentencing with a date yet to be set.

