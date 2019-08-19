Drink driver was almost five times the legal limit

A drink driver who was almost five times the legal limit was one of six drink drivers to face Bowen Magistrates Court.

A drink driver who was almost five times the legal limit was one of six drink drivers to face Bowen Magistrates Court. File

A WOMAN who blew almost five times the legal alcohol limit was one of six drink drivers who appeared in Bowen Magistrates Court last week.

Megan Lee Holt, 50, of Collinsville pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a licence.

The court was told Holt recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.243 when she was stopped by police in Pelican St, Collinsville at 6.45pm on July 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police spotted Holt "swerving all over the road” after she left the Collinsville Worker's Club carpark.

They also discovered Holt's driver's licence had expired nine days earlier.

Holt told police at the time she had drunk two bottles of wine at home and "knew she'd be over the limit”.

This was Holt's third drink driving charge in just over five years - with the other two a 0.195 BAC reading in November 2014 and 0.071 in February 2014.

Representing Holt, duty solicitor Cleo Rewald said her client had been drinking at home but had driven to drop a jacket off to her son who was at the Pit Pony Festival.

"She probably didn't think about it. She just wanted to drop off the jacket,” Mrs Rewald said.

"She hadn't anticipated any (driving) activity that evening.”

Mrs Rewald said Holt did not own her own car at the time and did not recall receiving a renewal notice for her licence.

"It was an honest mistake,” Mrs Rewald said about her client driving without a licence.

Magistrate James Morton chastised Holt for her actions.

"What if you had run over somebody's child? You could have done that on this night, you were swerving all over the road,” he said.

"You weren't thinking. You were drunk.”

Holt was sentenced to 12 months' probation, she was disqualified from driving for two years and she was fined $150.

"If you come back to me for drink driving and disqualified driving, I will send you to jail,” Mr Morton said.

JASSON Barlow blew more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped by police in Collinsville on July 20.

Barlow pleaded guilty in court last week to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Sgt Myors told the court Barlow recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.132 when he was stopped in Belmore St at 9.25pm.

He told police at the time he had been drinking a friend's house and just "drove around the corner” to his home, Sgt Myors said.

Representing himself in court, Barlow said he had drunk 10 to 12 mid-strength beers and had "made a mistake” in driving home.

He said he did not want to leave his car at his friend's house because it had a broken back window and he couldn't lock it and there were "a lot of kids going 'round breaking into cars”.

Barlow was fined $900 and his licence was suspended for seven months.

RITA Mary Genefass, 55, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit after she was caught driving at almost three times the legal limit.

Genefass blew a reading of 0.145 when she was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway at Bowen at 7am on July 13.

Genefass apologised to the court for her actions.

"I'm so ashamed. I've let myself down and my family down,” she said.

In sentencing Genefass, Mr Morton said this was her fourth time she had been caught drink driving.

She was fined $750 and her licence suspended for seven months.

VINCY Parison, 47, of Scottsville, also faced court for drink driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told Parison recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.118 when he was breath tested in Railway St, Collinsville, at 8.40pm on July 20.

Sgt Myors told the court Parison told police he had drunk three cans of beer and two homebrew rums.

"It would appear it was those homebrews he poured that would have a significant impact, Parison's solicitor Cleo Rewald said.

Parison was fined $1000 and his licence was suspended for 12 months.

He was, however, granted a restricted work licence to allow him to drive to and from work.

WALTER Raymond Bond, 58, of Cawdor in NSW, pleaded guilty to drink driving over the general limit.

The court heard he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.081 when he was stopped in Gregory St, Bowen, at 9pm on August 12.

Representing himself in court, Bond said he had bumped into an old friend that night and had a few drinks while discussing the anniversary of a friend's death.

Bond told the court he had put himself in a bit of a predicament as he was holidaying with his wife and she could not drive.

"It's going to cost a lot to get my van back to NSW,” he said.

Bond was fined $500 and his licence was suspended for one month.

SUI Christine Foster, 30, of Collinsville, landed herself in court for being over the general alcohol limit after drinking two schooners of mid-strength beer.

When she was picked up by police in Collinsville, on July 1, she recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.063.

Representing herself in court, Foster said she had no eaten since 10am the morning she was stopped.

While fining Foster $500 and disqualifying her from driving for one month, Mr Morton told her "be this as a reminder - one schooner is too much”.