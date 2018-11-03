Drink driver was also speeding

A MAN who was caught speeding and drink driving at Mount Marlow has been fined $600 and lost his driver's licence for three months.

Peter Wade William Hellyer, 22, from Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to disobeying the speed limit and driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Hellyer was detected doing 113km/h in a 100km/h zone on Shute Harbour Rd at Mount Marlow at 7.15pm on October 11.

When police pulled him over, Hellyer recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.071, Mr Beamish said.

The court heart at the time, Hellyer told police he had drank four or five mid-strength beers since 4.30pm.

In sentencing Hellyer, magistrate Simon Young said Hellyer's blood alcohol reading was "strongly into” the general drink driving range.

"Coupled with the speeding charge, this is the sort of situation that so easily gives rise to fatalities on our roads,” Mr Young said.