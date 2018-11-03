Menu
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn
News

Drink driver was also speeding

by Monique Preston
3rd Nov 2018 12:43 PM

A MAN who was caught speeding and drink driving at Mount Marlow has been fined $600 and lost his driver's licence for three months.

Peter Wade William Hellyer, 22, from Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to disobeying the speed limit and driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Hellyer was detected doing 113km/h in a 100km/h zone on Shute Harbour Rd at Mount Marlow at 7.15pm on October 11.

When police pulled him over, Hellyer recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.071, Mr Beamish said.

The court heart at the time, Hellyer told police he had drank four or five mid-strength beers since 4.30pm.

In sentencing Hellyer, magistrate Simon Young said Hellyer's blood alcohol reading was "strongly into” the general drink driving range.

"Coupled with the speeding charge, this is the sort of situation that so easily gives rise to fatalities on our roads,” Mr Young said.

court drink driving proserpine magistrates court speeding
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Security guard punched

    Security guard punched

    News Woman given two-month suspended sentence for punching a security guard at an Airlie Beach nightspot.

    Drugs seized from Cannonvale residence

    Drugs seized from Cannonvale residence

    News Drugs seized from Cannonvale residence

    Jail for breach of order

    Jail for breach of order

    News A man was jailed for three months

    FESTIVAL DRAWS CLOSER

    FESTIVAL DRAWS CLOSER

    Entertainment The Airlie Beach Festival of Music is just a week away.

    Local Partners