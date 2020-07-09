Drink driver wrap: Prossie police say man blew whopping .237

Four people are due to front court accused of drink driving.

A MANDALAY woman allegedly three times the legal limit after driving from Mackay to Proserpine is one of four people recently charged with drink-driving.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said Whitsunday officers saw a car parked outside a business about 10.10pm Wednesday with the engine running and lights turned on.

"Police approached the car and spoke to a 39-year-old Mandalay woman who was sitting in the driver's seat," the spokesman said.

Police allege the driver stated she had just travelled to Proserpine from Mackay.

"The driver was subjected to a roadside breath test and as a result, was taken to the Whitsunday Police Station for a further test," the spokesman said.

The woman allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .168 per cent.

She was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and was served with a notice to appear in the Proserpine Magistrate Court on July 27.

A Lethebrook man is scheduled to appear in court on the same date after he was allegedly caught driving while more than four times the legal limit.

Police intercepted the 61-year-old man at 11.30am on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook last Tuesday and he allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of .237 per cent.

Later that week, on Friday and Saturday, two more drivers were charged with drink-driving.

On Friday at 10.50pm, police pulled up a Calen man on Midge Point Rd at Bloomsbury and he allegedly returned a reading of .091 per cent.

The 21-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

On Saturday at 7am, a Herberton man was allegedly caught driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .54 per cent along the Bruce Highway at Gregory River.

The 25-year-old man is due to appear in court on July 27.

After the latest alleged drink-driving offence, Queensland Police issued a warning for drivers.

"Police are working hard to ensure that those who choose to drink and drive are caught and removed from the road," the spokesman said.