Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leigh William Allen pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Leigh William Allen pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Crime

Drink-driver writes off car in crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man was lucky no-one was injured when he crashed his car after drink-driving.

Leigh William Allen, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on August 6, at 9.20pm, police were called to a traffic crash on Oaka St where they saw a Holden Commodore on the wrong side of the road.

Allen was the owner of the vehicle and was located laying in his backyard.

He returned a reading of 0.114.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court the $12,500 car was written off.

He said no-one was injured in the accident.

Allen was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

More drink drivers:

Drink-driver ran into car, garden bed

Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

Drunk man got behind wheel to 'clear his head'

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Premium Content $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Business Business heavy hitters have joined forces to pressure states and territories to ease border restrictions, as the Prime Minister flags a united approach.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:08 AM
        What CFMEU split from Labor’s left means for Mackay

        Premium Content What CFMEU split from Labor’s left means for Mackay

        Politics Political expert reveals how it will affect Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and...

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Push to extend buy local campaign to mining projects

        Premium Content Push to extend buy local campaign to mining projects

        Business Research project develops a clearer answer to the question ‘what is local?’

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ projects revealed

        Premium Content MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ projects revealed

        Council News Take a look at how projects are progressing across the Whitsundays.