Drink-drivers busted on busy Whitsunday road

A MAN found by police "swerving from side to side” on a Whitsunday main road, later blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

David Alan Hugh Mitchell of Cannonvale was driving home from a night out in Airlie Beach on September 26, when police stopped him on Shute Harbour Rd.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told Proserpine Magistrates Court the officers noticed the 36-year-old had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech before he returned a reading of 0.207 per cent.

Mitchell, who had two previous counts of drink-driving on his record, was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Antonia James Boseveski of Jubilee Pocket blew 0.116 per cent when he was stopped by police while he too was driving on Shute Harbour Rd on September 26.

The 26-year-old told the court he went to have a beer with friends at Magnums before "one thing led to another” and he continued to have more to drink.

Magistrate James Morton said he'd often heard that excuse.

"There is no such thing as one beer - I hear it all the time,” Mr Morton said.

"You have one and you think 'that tastes good', so you have another and another and decide to run the risk.”

Boseveski was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

A Gregory River man was stopped by police when he was driving on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach after a night of drinking beer and vodka.

After drinking at his home, Hilton John Hugh Cook blew 0.185 per cent on September 29 when he drove to buy cigarettes at 3.19am.

The 24-year-old told the court he had recently lost his job and was living off his savings.

Cook was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.