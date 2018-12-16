Menu
A man was fined for drink driving in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.
News

Drink driving fine

16th Dec 2018 4:30 PM

A HYDEAWAY Bay man who was caught drinking alcohol while he was driving has been fined $700 and been disqualified from driving.

Jareth Noah Corben, 39, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit and drinking liquor while driving.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Corben recorded a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.063 when he was stopped by police on Hydeaway Dr at Cape Gloucester at 6.24pm on October 24.

Corben admitted he had drunk four stubbies of beer after he finished work in Cannonvale and was drinking a beer while he was driving.

Whitsunday Times

