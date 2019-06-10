DRINK DRIVING: P-plater blows twice the legal limit

A P-PLATER caught drink driving at more than twice the legal alcohol limit for fully licensed drivers has been fined $800 and lost his licence for five months.

Brendon Allan Lakotic-Fuller, 18, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving over the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a provisional licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Lakotic-Fuller recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.108 when he was stopped by police patrolling Bowen's Herbert St area at 1.15am on May 5.

The court heard Lakotic-Fulller told police at the time he had drank "at least six alcoholic drinks".

"He was subject to a provisional licence which meant he was not allowed to have any alcohol in his system," Sgt Myors said.

In fining Lakotic-Fuller, magistrate Ron Muirhead said his reading was "quite high, especially when you are on a zero limit".