Drink-driving P-plater didn’t have plates on
A GLADSTONE P-plater found himself in extra trouble when he was caught drink-driving without his plates on.
Samuel Wyatt Jackson, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offences.
On August 26, Jackson was pulled over at a static breath test site in Calliope where he told police he had consumed three pre-mix whiskey and colas before driving.
He blew 0.021.
Jackson was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.
