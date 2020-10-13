Menu
A Gladstone P-plater pleaded guilty to drink-driving and not displaying his plates.
Crime

Drink-driving P-plater didn’t have plates on

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
A GLADSTONE P-plater found himself in extra trouble when he was caught drink-driving without his plates on.

Samuel Wyatt Jackson, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offences.

On August 26, Jackson was pulled over at a static breath test site in Calliope where he told police he had consumed three pre-mix whiskey and colas before driving.

He blew 0.021.

Jackson was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

