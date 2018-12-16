Menu
A man was fined after being caught driving on a suspended driver's licence.
Drink driving with no licence

16th Dec 2018 9:00 AM

A MAN who was caught drink driving on a suspended licence has been fined $700 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Ethan Daniel Bryham, 19, of Airlie Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving over the general alcohol limit (but not over the middle alcohol limit) and driving without a licence as it had been demerit point suspended.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Bryham recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.064 when he was stopped for a random breath test on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, at 10.20pm on October 10.

His licence had also been suspended on September 26 for three months because he had lost too many demerit points, Mr Beamish said. Bryham told police at the time he was unaware his licence had been suspended.

His solicitor, Rosemary Varley, said her client had been out and was taking home a sick friend. Bryham was disqualified from driving for six months for unlicensed driving and one month for drink driving. He was fined $350 on each charge.

