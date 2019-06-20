Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
Crime

Drink driving, with three kids in boot

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
20th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car

Police said the man was also found to be a disqualified driver and drink driving.

Police Watch Commander Bruce Payne said the man returned a reading of 0.128 per cent.

Officers came across the 43-year-old man and five unrestrained kids during a random breath testing station in Katherine.

Senior Sergeant Payne said there were three kids in the boot area of the hatchback under the age of nine and two children on the back seat aged 10 and 12.

He said the five children were left in the care of a woman, who was also a passenger in the car.

More Stories

crime custody drink driving

Top Stories

    Chalmers visits Bowen as part of listening tour

    premium_icon Chalmers visits Bowen as part of listening tour

    Politics 'We've recognised that we let down the people of regional Queensland this election, and we're here to see what we can do better.'

    Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    Travel Jet skiing and ocean tours in Australia's top 10 list

    Cowboys offer up inspiration

    premium_icon Cowboys offer up inspiration

    Council News Some 'Champions of the North' make the trek to Townsville.