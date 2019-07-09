Drink, drug-drivers busted as Operation Cold Snap continues

The road toll in Queensland for this year sits at 96, which is 14 fewer deaths than this time last year.

The road toll in Queensland for this year sits at 96, which is 14 fewer deaths than this time last year. FILE

HAVE you noticed an increased police presence on Whitsunday roads?

It's part of a statewide initiative known as Operation Cold Snap, which aims to promote holiday road safety.

The road toll in Queensland for this year sits at 96 - 14 fewer deaths than this time last year, but still 96 too many, and police are continuing to target the fatal five:

Speeding,

Drink and drug-driving,

Seat belts,

Fatigue, and

Distraction.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said motorists on Shute Harbour Rd would be under scrutiny as the school holidays continued, as it was a major arterial road in the region, but drivers doing the wrong thing could be caught anywhere.

One drink-driver, and three drug-drivers were among those busted during the second week of Operation Cold Snap on Whitsunday roads.

An Airlie Beach man, 52, allegedly blew more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped by police on Waterson Way on Friday at 11.55pm.

He allegedly recorded a reading of .130 and was charged with drink-driving, as well as obstructing police.

Snr Sgt Blain said the man had pulled into a private residence just before the random breath testing station.

"He was under the mistaken belief that because he had arrived at a private property, he would not be breath tested,” he said.

Snr Sgt Blain said police could breathalyse anyone who had been driving, regardless of whether they had pulled up at a private residence.

On Saturday, a Karana man, 42, tested positive in a roadside drug test in Salmon St, Cannonvale at 5pm.

On Sunday two people, a Preston man, 36, and a Jubilee Pocket man, 20, were also charged in separate drug-driving incidents.

All four drivers will face Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Snr Sgt Blain said one of the biggest distractions for drivers was mobile phones.

"Often people will be sitting at traffic lights, using their phone, and you can't do that,” he said.

The only time mobile phone usage is permitted is when your vehicle is parked off the road, in a designated park.

Police will also be looking to the water to ensure vessels are adhering to the law, and there will be an increased presence on roads on Hamilton Island.

"The Whitsundays is such a popular tourist destination, and with the increase of domestic and international tourists during the busy school holiday period and all the extra people out on the water on the road, we maintain a higher presence so we can make sure that everyone who comes here also returns home safely,” Snr Sgt Blain said.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said extensive research showed targeting the fatal five helped reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents.

"Drivers who fail to comply with traffic laws and regulations place road users across Queensland at a high risk of being involved in a serious or fatal traffic crash,” he said.