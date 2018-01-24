Menu
Drinker fined

The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
Jessica Lamb
by

A MYRTLEVALE woman dealt with the prospect of her husband's possible cancer by downing half a bottle of vodka and getting behind the wheel to visit him in hospital.

Susan Elizabeth Andrews, 65, pleaded guilty in Prosperine Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving while unlicensed.

Andrews had a minor collision in a car park at Proserpine at 10.30am on November 30 last year.

The court heard the grandmother of two blew more than four times the legal limit, 0.226, and had not held a licence since arriving in Australia from England in 1992.

Magistrate Simon Young said: "I appreciate you were concerned about your husband's health but you may have ended someone else's life.”

Andrews was fined $1700 for both offences and lost her licence for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.

Whitsunday Times

