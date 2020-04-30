Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Pitsmoor Hotel has now been shut down. Picture: Google Maps
The Pitsmoor Hotel has now been shut down. Picture: Google Maps
News

Drinkers found hiding in pub cupboards

by Alle McMahon
30th Apr 2020 9:37 AM

A local pub has been shut down in England after police found drinkers "hiding in cupboards" during the coronavirus lockdown.

Officers said they went to The Pitsmoor Hotel in Sheffield on Friday night after being tipped off by members of the public that the pub was still serving customers.

All cafes, pubs and restaurants were ordered to close on March 21 as Britain hunkered down to slow the spread of the virus.

But when police arrived at the hotel, they found it "clearly still open for business".

"Officers attended the premises and found a number of people hiding in cupboards. The pub was clearly still open for business," John O'Malley, the liquor licensing manager at South Yorkshire Police, said in a statement.

The pub was served with a prohibition notice, forcing it to shut down.

"What makes this more significant, is that the license holder has already been served a prohibition notice under the legislation for another premise," Mr O'Malley said.

"There could be long-term implications for these businesses."

UK DEATH TOLL PASSES 26,000

The news came as the UK's official death toll from coronavirus jumped from 21,678 to more than 26,000 on Wednesday.

The increase was due to deaths in nursing homes being added for the first time.

"I think it is important to say that those additional deaths were spread over the period from March 2 to April 28, so they don't represent a sudden surge in the number of deaths," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (London time).

The UK now has Europe's second-highest official death toll, with hundreds more than France and Spain. Italy has the highest toll at 27,682.

Mr Raab said lockdown measures would not be eased until the government was sure a "second peak" could be avoided.

"We are coming through the peak, but we are not there yet," he said.

Originally published as Drinkers found hiding in pub cupboards

More Stories

coronavirus drinkers lookdown police pub

Just In

    ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent

    ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent
    • 30th Apr 2020 10:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors raise concerns over region’s stinger nets

        premium_icon Councillors raise concerns over region’s stinger nets

        News Stinger nets will remain in Airlie Beach until June but questions over their effectiveness were raised in yesterday’s council meeting.

        ‘They have a myriad of confusing advice’: Lactation expert

        premium_icon ‘They have a myriad of confusing advice’: Lactation expert

        News Service aims to prevent drop in breastfeeding after leaving hospital

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Qld jobs boost as $50m injected into 220 projects nationwide

        ‘This is terminal’: Operator owed tens of thousands

        premium_icon ‘This is terminal’: Operator owed tens of thousands

        Business The owner of Apollo Whitsundays says he’s not the only one out of pocket with other...