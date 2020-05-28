Vodka-drinking driver receives unfortunate birthday present

DRINKING six cans of Smirnoff vodka in the afternoon and evening turned sour for a Jubilee Pocket man.

On Monday, Proserpine Magistrates Court heard how Matthew Peter Lorensini, 32, was intercepted by mobile police patrols on Shute Harbour Rd, Jubilee Pocket, on May 11 at 12.45am.

"The roadside test was positive and subsequent analysis showed a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .093," Police Prosecutor Senior sergeant Jay Merchant said.

"The defendant said he had consumed six cans of Smirnoff between about 1.30pm and 9.45pm.

Lorensini, a deckhand with Cruise Whitsundays, was self-represented.

"It was my stupidity - I don't have any excuses," he said.

"I did have a sleep and had some food and I honestly thought that by that time I would be less, but my calculations were well off."

Lorensini, who turned 32 on Monday, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

"This is your birthday present on behalf of the Attorney-General," Magistrate James Morton told Lorensini.

He fined him $450 and disqualified him from driving for three months with no conviction recorded.

"It could have been six months disqualification but I take into account your situation," Magistrate Morton said.

"Don't even sit in the driver's seat, even if you are not driving."