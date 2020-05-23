Menu
Emma Roberts turned six last week and got a special surprise for her birthday. Picture: Supplied
News

Drive-by birthday party welcomes surprise guests

Laura Thomas
23rd May 2020 1:00 PM
A PINT-SIZED aspiring police officer had a special visit on her birthday after coronavirus restrictions put a stop to her usual celebrations.

Emma Roberts turned six last week and had big plans for her birthday party.

However, restrictions on gatherings forced her family to get creative and host a drive-by party where friends and family could share in the celebration from their car windows.

Emma’s mother, Sam, said it great to see her daughter’s nearest and dearest help make turning six such a special event.

But the cherry on top of the car-centric celebration was a visit from two of Bowen’s paramedics.

Emma Roberts turned six last week and but coronavirus restrictions meant she had to celebrate her birthday differently this year.
Emma narrowly missed the surprise because she was visiting family, although Ms Roberts said her daughter overjoyed when she found out they had left a special birthday teddy bear.

“My husband called with a photo of the Queensland Ambulance Service saying they wanted to thank Emma for following the rules,” she said.

“Her face just lit up. When I told her, she asked how they knew where she lived!”

“It’s a shame she wasn’t there but the fact they still went and did that was really good.”

The surprise was made even more special because of Emma’s career aspirations in the emergency services.

“She loves helping her friends and she loves the fire brigade, ambulance and police,” Ms Roberts said.

“First of all Emma wanted to be a vet, but now she wants to be in the police force because her grandad was a police officer.”

Ms Roberts thanked QAS for helping make Emma’s day despite narrowly missing out on meeting them in person.

Whitsunday Times

